Ed Davey to launch Lib Dem local election campaign

By | Wed 29th March 2023 - 10:14 am

Ed Davey will today launch the Lib Dem campaign for this year’s local elections, which take place on 4th May.

And he’s already getting some good coverage. The theme for today is health, as that is what people are raising most with us on the doorstep. We are calling for an extra 8000 GPs to fill the massive gaps in coverage and service.

Here’s Ed talking to BBC Breakfast this morning:

From the BBC:

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on the government to create a legal right for patients to see a GP within seven days.

May’s council elections are the “final chance” to send a message to the government before a general election, Mr Davey will add.

On 4 May, 230 councils across England will hold an election.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Davey said: “People are having to wait hours for an ambulance, weeks for a GP appointment or months for urgent cancer treatment as the NHS crisis spirals out of control.

“The local elections in May will be the final chance before the next general election to send a message that enough is enough.

“People are turning to the Liberal Democrats because they know we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns, and we never take you for granted.”

Ed will be in Berkamsted in Hertfordshire and we’ll bring you photos of the launch later.

