The Voice

Smashing the Blue Wall with a tractor

By | Wed 29th March 2023 - 12:00 pm

We promised you pictures from the launch of the party’s local election campaign today. Not content with a mallet, Ed Davey smashed the Blue Wall with a yellow tractor.

And this is what Ed said:

People are having to wait hours for an ambulance, weeks for a GP appointment or months for urgent cancer treatment as the NHS crisis spirals out of control. But the Conservatives have failed to deliver the new hospitals they promised and are breaking their pledge to recruit more GPs. It shows this Conservative government is out of touch, out of ideas and out of excuses.

The local elections in May are a chance to send a message that enough is enough: the British people are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservative Party and want them out of government. From Stockport to Surrey, from Eastbourne to Esher, lifelong Conservative voters are saying ‘never again’ and backing Liberal Democrat candidates instead.

People are turning to the Liberal Democrats because they know we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns, and we never take you for granted. It’s why we gained more seats than any other party at last year’s local elections – and why I know we’ll have more to celebrate across the country in May.

And here is the video:

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Nonconformistradical
    @theakes "Maybe but there should still be an Appropriate Adult present." What about in a dire emergency if there simply isn't time go bring an Appropriate Adu...
  • Roland
    The shortage of GPs was predicted some years back and has the same root causes as the shortage of HGV drivers and other professions; namely, an aging workforce ...
  • Jenny Barnes
    From the government website: "To become a GP you'll need to complete: - a degree recognised by the General Medical Council which takes 5 years - a foundation...
  • Peter Martin
    @Katharine Pindar, Whether anyone on 50% of median income can be classified as "poor" will depend on personal circumstances: the income of a partner, accrue...
  • Peter Davies
    "Because the person will then be living at just 50% of median income, rescued from deep poverty but still poor" In most cases that will not be the case. If the ...