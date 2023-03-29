Why health is the theme for the Lib Dem local election launch

The Liberal Democrats have been analysing the latest data from the NHS. It shows that there are 547 fewer GP practices in England compared with 2019 – during a period when patient numbers have been rising. Now some of those could be due to mergers of practices, but not all, because we also know that GP numbers have fallen as well.
In fact, there are now 850 fewer NHS GPs than four years ago. Remember that in the last election (in 2019) the Tories promised to recruit 6000 more GPs.
Rural communities suffer most from losing their medical centres. There are 206 villages where patients have a journey of more than 5 miles to see a doctor – this figures is up on previous years as well.
We all know that the NHS is in crisis – appalling ambulance waiting times, long waits for transfer from A&E to hospital beds, unnecessary waits for discharge, unprecedented waiting lists for hospital appointments and for surgery.Â On top of that there are huge pressures on GP practices, who are the first point of contact for anyone with a medical worry. It seems that over the last year 29% of UK adults have tried and failed to get a GP appointment.
There is clearly widespread anger and anxiety, although most people realise that none of this is the fault of the medical professionals.
Our simple policies of recruiting 8000 more GPs, and giving patients a legal right to see a GP within seven days, will go some way towards addressing the problems.
Lib Dems call for 8,000 GPs to be recruited to save "on-the-brink" local health serviceshttps://t.co/P2wz9bK35P
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 29, 2023
From the government website:
“To become a GP you’ll need to complete:
– a degree recognised by the General Medical Council which takes 5 years
– a foundation course of general training which takes 2 years
– general practice specialist training which takes 3 years”
Also, there are only 7,500 doctor training places in the UK.
So, assuming all potential doctor trainees pass at all points and want to be GPs, then an additional 7,500 could conceivably be recruited in 2033 and the remaining 500 in 2034.
I don’t think it’s been thought through. Nice slogans, though.
The shortage of GPs was predicted some years back and has the same root causes as the shortage of HGV drivers and other professions; namely, an aging workforce and a lack of investment in training over many decades.
Obviously, this lack of investment has been Conservative policy for decades and is probably also part of the economic mumbo jumbo that forms Conservative Party dogma. I therefore hope those preparing libdem material dig a little deeper and use this history of failure to invest against the Conservativesâ€¦
Brexit has effectively made the UK unattractive to foreign workers (with the level of skills we require) so donâ€™t expect to be able to repeat the 1960s and import thousands of European and/or Asian doctors. We need to get used to doing more with less, as this will be the normal for the next few decadesâ€¦
Iâ€™m afraid the heading led me to believe that I would read an answer to the question â€˜why is health the theme for the launch of a local election campaign?â€™. I understand that health is a pressing issue, as are a host of other national and international issues, but for a local election I would expect the issue of reforming the delivery of council services etc to be the main thrust. Have Liberal Democrats nothing to say on this point or does it attract more support to discuss issues over which local government has no control?