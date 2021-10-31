WATCH: American diplomats try out Scottish delicacies ahead of COP26

For me, this won the internet this week. US diplomats filmed themselves trying out some Scottish delicacies, including Haggis, Irn Bru and Deep Fried Mars Bars ahead of spending a couple of weeks in the city for COP 26.

It’s charming, funny (especially when you see their diplomatic skills being put to good use) and exactly what you need on a rainy Sunday morning.

Before we head to Scotland next week, we thought we'd get together and try some of the local cuisine… #COP26Glasgow pic.twitter.com/RN8t5Zx98J — Chargé d'Affaires Philip T. Reeker (@USAmbUK) October 30, 2021

On a more serious note, Joe Biden has yet to appoint a US Ambassador to the UK as Mark Johnston pointed out on Twitter:

Meanwhile, unlike Dublin or Brussels, Joe Biden still to appoint an ambassador to London. Hmm🤔 — Mark Johnston 💫 (@markjohnstonld) October 31, 2021

It was reported back in July that Jane Hartley was going to be appointed but this hasn’t yet been put in place.

You can add Oslo to that list – Biden appointed his Ambassador to Norway on Friday.

A symbol of our declining importance?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings