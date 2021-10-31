Caron Lindsay

WATCH: American diplomats try out Scottish delicacies ahead of COP26

By | Sun 31st October 2021 - 11:35 am

For me, this won the internet this week. US diplomats filmed themselves trying out some Scottish delicacies, including Haggis, Irn Bru and Deep Fried Mars Bars ahead of spending a couple of weeks in the city for COP 26.

It’s charming, funny (especially when you see their diplomatic skills being put to good use) and exactly what you need on a rainy Sunday morning.

 

On a more serious note, Joe Biden has yet to appoint a US Ambassador to the UK as Mark Johnston pointed out on Twitter:

It was reported back in July that Jane Hartley was going to be appointed but this hasn’t yet been put in place.

You can add Oslo to that list – Biden appointed his Ambassador to Norway on Friday.

A symbol of our declining importance?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

