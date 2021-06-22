WATCH: Sarah Green is sworn into Parliament

So very pleased to see Sarah Green MP sworn in to the House of Commons this afternoon (I got permission to nip out of a meeting to watch it live!). https://t.co/iwWoUkAGgs
— Colin Ross (@colinross1975) June 21, 2021
WATCH: Our newest MP @SarahGreenLD is sworn into Parliament, following Lib Dems' historic by-election win last week.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kKnELp9O4c
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 21, 2021
