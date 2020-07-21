We don’t talk – really talk – enough about race

We don’t talk enough about race. Properly talk, that is.
It’s become obvious, as the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has come to the fore with the murder of George Floyd in the United States, that, whilst many of us who consider ourselves liberals have a desire to be anti-racist and create a society where your skin colour does not determine your life chances, we lack the language and the understanding of how to achieve this.
We excel, instead, in talking around the edges of it: about statues, colonial history and political history.
If you agree, I would heartily recommend the book: “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla F Saad – as an essential read, whether you are white or not. It has given me a language, terms and understanding of issues around race and discussing race that have long troubled me, that I have had no easy way to express.
As a British-born Chinese person growing up in a predominantly white market town in Lincolnshire, racial abuse was a daily part of my life. Being called a “ch*nk” and having eyelids pulled up into slits was my, and my fellow Chinese friends and family, start in the journey to knowing we were different.
Covid has brought a huge spike in race hate crime. A friend was recently called two bad C-words whilst running along the River Cam (yes, also here in leafy, liberal Cambridge).
I’m a mum of two mixed race children who are on the precipice of being racially abused for the first time in their life. They aren’t coming to understand that they are different from their friends and neighbours. I feel more than ever that we must honestly and openly talk about race.
The BLM movement can’t be just a passing fad. We need to start the hard, daily work to build an anti-racist society that we can be proud of.
For me, that starts with being honest with ourselves. If you’re white, it’s being honest about the privilege which you are born with because you’re white. That if you have white children, you won’t need to have the conversation I will shortly have with my own children about why someone has called them a “ch*nk”. – That when you go to the book section at our local supermarket you will easily find heroines in storybooks that look like your children but hardly any will look like my daughter. …Or the other 48 examples of white privilege first identified by Peggy McIntosh, who coined the term.
Next we must address structural, systemic, institutional racism in our society. Racism isn’t just being called names in the street or being followed around a shop because you’re black. It’s being honest that we do not live in an equal society now, in 2020. That 48% of BAME children live in poverty not because of prejudice but because our society is fundamentally, structurally racist. This is absolutely not the same as saying most British people are racist. Being able to have these conversations honestly and openly is key. Unfortunately I keep encountering white fragility.
When discussing racism as Liberal Democrats we must resist focusing on topics we are comfortable with – language, history, debating of “facts” – this manifests itself in endless discussions on statues, on colonial history, the appropriate use of terms such as “white fragility” or “racial gaslighting” – these are important – but it can often seem that LibDems are more focused on debating these than having genuine discussions on how to be an anti-racist.
Read Layla F Saad’s book and let’s have those necessarily uncomfortable conversations on how much we need to do.
* Sarah Cheung Johnson is a councillor on South Cambridgeshire District Council and Vice-Chair of Chinese Liberal Democrats.
This is the sort of intelligent constructive article needed.
I agree with it all.
One thing, though, Sarah, if I might. It is not pedantic to debate statues. Even less so, language. I am actually offended, as a white man of an immigrant father, with an immigrant wife, by the constant reference to the word privilege. Advantage would have made sense. Being white in a majority white country id, wise, is not a privilege, it is, if you mean only to avoid racist abuse or discrimination, an advantage.
The language has changed to include newer phrases, ways of saying things, that cease to explain, but now, define. I am not, defined by someone elses definition of me, or my characteristics, in every sense. If you grow up poor, or not, if you grow up white or not, if you go through struggle, hardship, problems, disappointments galore, you are not privileged. We should see people as advantaged and disadvantaged, by the society, by the prejudice. But “white privilege” is a slogan, it is becoming an insult.
i , as someone who heard anti Italian jokes galore as a boy, including based on a myth from the second world war, that said Italians were cowards, even though my own father was forced into the Mussolini youth but went on to help the Partisans, then serve in the British Jurisdiction, police, in his city of trieste, but that did not make me think I was either disadvantaged or advantaged. It made me think those who made the jokes, were ignorant and daft!
I work with the Ustinov Prejudice Awareness Forum, started by the late Sir peter ustinov. It is about trying to understand prejudice, as well as deal with it, condemn it. One way might be to continue with utilising language as rich, with variety, not slogan and fad based ways of saying things, that themselves become offensive.
I find, as a freelance man of just over fifty, who lost his house, work, due to the after effects of a car accident that leaves my immigrant origin wife, having permanent disability issues, the phrase, male, stale , pale, deeply sexist, ageist, racist. I read it regularly from even, senior left political activists. Never though from Conservatives. As someone for whom, as a performer, writer, language means a lot, it is sad, only Conservatives use it in ways that offend fewer in this country.
i would like to also say this rather strong point. we must not forget that what is happening in China proves what anybody genuine about prejudice and racism, like you Sarah, and perhaps most in a truly, traditionally, Liberal, democratic party should realise. All races are good, bad, indifferent. China is proving it, as a government, is as bad to its majority, too its minority of the same race, and another minority of another. It is doing harm to all its citizens in the way every dictatorial government does. It does so to the people of Hong Kong, in the way so many white communist fascist governments do to a region that does not obey. And of course to the Uyghurs, it acts just like all subjugating bullies.
The irony is, though the bad and awful actions of dictatorships, help turn foolish, white western people, more racist, the mere fact that we see from Africa, to the middle East, from latin America, to the farther East, and of course the history , horribe in effect, of Europe, it reveals, all peoples are capable of good, but also, evil, and thus everybody is equal!
Very courageous article Sarah. Well done for speaking out. I want you to know that there are party activists, both black and white, who stand in solidarity with you and your family at this time. I have every sympathy for those who experience racism in whatever form. White privilege is real and should not be watered down by white fragility. There is no harm in highlighting that white people are afforded ‘the benefit of the doubt’ in circumstances where non-whites are not.
I totally agree about white fragility Sarah. It’s in evidence everywhere…
Thanks, Sarah, for your blog and book recommendation. You are absolutely right that it is not just about name calling or being a victim of hate crime. But also having policies in place that could eliminate or at least reduce systemic and structural racism in society, whether in education, employment, or in health outcomes (eg disproportionately high BAME casualties of Covid19). Libdems have adopted a fairly comprehensive policy paper on “Eradicating Race Inequality” at Spring Conference in 2019. It would be good if all members would take a few minutes to read this and shout about it.
