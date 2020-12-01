We need to argue for public investment in neglected UK areas AND a generous international aid budget

It’s not a surprise that a You Gov opinion poll showed 66% of respondents supporting the government’s plans for a ‘temporary’ cut in the foreign aid budget. Spending on foreign aid has been consistently unpopular with the British public for years; when pollsters ask what sector of public spending should be reduced, foreign aid outstrips all others.

Liberal Democrats hold to the argument that supporting overseas development is both a moral obligation and a foreign policy priority. But when we face so strong a negative response, we need to think carefully about how we make the case for development spending. And we need also to understand the bitterness of the ‘left behind’ in the former industrial towns of the Midlands and the North, as public spending has been cut and their local authorities have had to close more and more facilities.

Whether we like it or not, the argument for moral obligation doesn’t win over many ‘just about managing’ voters. We should instead make the case for maintaining aid spending in terms of enlightened self-interest for Britain, and as a contribution to resolving problems that the UK cannot solve on its own: climate change, migration, refugees, spill overs across our borders of conflicts and epidemics in poor and divided states. Education and empowerment for women, top priorities for UK aid, lead to lower rates of population growth and greater concern for environmental issues. Assistance in combatting climate change benefits us as well as them.

The welcome rise in German spending on overseas aid makes it easier to talk about international development as a common endeavour by wealthy countries. Leaving the EU, with its effective shared development administration, does not help. Nor does the shrinking of US aid spending in recent years. Global development is a common responsibility which we share with others; prattling about Britain’s sovereignty and the dangers of sharing any responsibilities with our neighbours leads to denial that we owe anyone anything. The right-wing media welcome government spending on aircraft carrier task forces to send East of Suez (one of Boris Johnson’s fondest illusions of imperial nostalgia). We have to push the case, against that, for soft power projection and international cooperation.

One of Dominic Cummings’ most effective campaigning ploys was to present spending choices as alternatives: ‘don’t vote for regional government (in the North-East) – or for contributing to the EU’s common budget, and spend it on the NHS instead.’ The case for the aid budget suffers if it’s presented, on a former Council estate which has few public services and poor public transport, where local children go to schools short of staff and equipment, as an either/or: money for other countries versus money for your local community. Liberal Democrat activists from better-off areas need to read analyses of the attitudes and resentments of voters who used to be loyal to Labour and have now swung to the right: Deborah Mattinson’s Beyond the Red Wall, for example, or Claire Ainsley’s The New Working Class. (Both Mattinson and Ainsley are now advising Keir Starmer, which helps to explain how he feels caught between the incompatible views of different voters to whom he wishes to appeal.)

To justify maintaining a generous international aid budget, we have at the same time to justify a higher level of government spending, above all of public investment in our country’s neglected towns and former industrial regions. Here the opinion polls are with us, in supporting higher taxes rather than spending cuts – and it’s the Conservatives who face an existential choice between their ideology of tax cuts and the demands of their new voters. Living in a still-wealthy country, which is however the most unequal democratic society after the United States, we have to make the case for redistribution: not only to the poorest outside the UK, but also to the poorest within it.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.