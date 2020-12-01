We need to argue for public investment in neglected UK areas AND a generous international aid budget

It’s not a surprise that a You Gov opinion poll showed 66% of respondents supporting the government’s plans for a ‘temporary’ cut in the foreign aid budget. Spending on foreign aid has been consistently unpopular with the British public for years; when pollsters ask what sector of public spending should be reduced, foreign aid outstrips all others.
Liberal Democrats hold to the argument that supporting overseas development is both a moral obligation and a foreign policy priority. But when we face so strong a negative response, we need to think carefully about how we make the case for development spending. And we need also to understand the bitterness of the ‘left behind’ in the former industrial towns of the Midlands and the North, as public spending has been cut and their local authorities have had to close more and more facilities.
Whether we like it or not, the argument for moral obligation doesn’t win over many ‘just about managing’ voters. We should instead make the case for maintaining aid spending in terms of enlightened self-interest for Britain, and as a contribution to resolving problems that the UK cannot solve on its own: climate change, migration, refugees, spill overs across our borders of conflicts and epidemics in poor and divided states. Education and empowerment for women, top priorities for UK aid, lead to lower rates of population growth and greater concern for environmental issues. Assistance in combatting climate change benefits us as well as them.
The welcome rise in German spending on overseas aid makes it easier to talk about international development as a common endeavour by wealthy countries. Leaving the EU, with its effective shared development administration, does not help. Nor does the shrinking of US aid spending in recent years. Global development is a common responsibility which we share with others; prattling about Britain’s sovereignty and the dangers of sharing any responsibilities with our neighbours leads to denial that we owe anyone anything. The right-wing media welcome government spending on aircraft carrier task forces to send East of Suez (one of Boris Johnson’s fondest illusions of imperial nostalgia). We have to push the case, against that, for soft power projection and international cooperation.
One of Dominic Cummings’ most effective campaigning ploys was to present spending choices as alternatives: ‘don’t vote for regional government (in the North-East) – or for contributing to the EU’s common budget, and spend it on the NHS instead.’ The case for the aid budget suffers if it’s presented, on a former Council estate which has few public services and poor public transport, where local children go to schools short of staff and equipment, as an either/or: money for other countries versus money for your local community. Liberal Democrat activists from better-off areas need to read analyses of the attitudes and resentments of voters who used to be loyal to Labour and have now swung to the right: Deborah Mattinson’s Beyond the Red Wall, for example, or Claire Ainsley’s The New Working Class. (Both Mattinson and Ainsley are now advising Keir Starmer, which helps to explain how he feels caught between the incompatible views of different voters to whom he wishes to appeal.)
To justify maintaining a generous international aid budget, we have at the same time to justify a higher level of government spending, above all of public investment in our country’s neglected towns and former industrial regions. Here the opinion polls are with us, in supporting higher taxes rather than spending cuts – and it’s the Conservatives who face an existential choice between their ideology of tax cuts and the demands of their new voters. Living in a still-wealthy country, which is however the most unequal democratic society after the United States, we have to make the case for redistribution: not only to the poorest outside the UK, but also to the poorest within it.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
It is rather sad to believe that people wish to cut overseas aid when it is so needed. As for the ‘left behind’regions supporting this move they should realise that it is NOT overseas countries that set the UK budgets foe where resources go but the Tory Govnts that set the agenda.It is they who wish to have reduced State/Local spending both abroad and at home
Very sensible and sensitive article by Lord wallace.
We need to realise that there are several different ways of telling similar tales or stories. A political narrative is storytelling as much as selling, arguments. There are few, ever who are good storytellers or salesmen or women, in politics.
The sense of absence of this is telling!
More articles, and spokespeople who get that might improve our politics and this party’s support.
The view of enlightened self interest in overseas development, is one well put by few.
@ LWW,
The public are with on “supporting higher taxes rather than spending cuts”. Really? And higher taxes on whom? There are only so many times you can “put a penny on the standard rate of income tax” before we get on to raising VAT to 25%. Who wants that?
Not many votes in that approach I would suggest!
Why does it have to be one or the other?
The correct way to look at the problem is to say that new government spending will always come back as taxes unless it is saved. If is is saved there is no problem of extra inflation but if it does get quickly respent and respent in the economy we could have an inflation problem. Only then will taxes need to be raised.
…um
I do understand people’s commitment on LDV and among lib dems to overseas aid and indeed theoretically support it.
At the same time we have people lambasting the coalition government for cutting welfare spending in the UK, the bedroom tax etc.
I support the 0.7% goal but I am sorry in my view was that we implemented it at the wrong time and too quickly. It was generous of the Lib Dems to sacrifice our electoral chances for the greater good of the developing world but I really despair of the lib dems’ sometimes very laudable electoral death wish to wear sackcloth and ashes rather than espouse and campaign on popular policies.
Perish the thought that we should be “populist” – that would never do, its just not cricket and of course we shouldn’t aim to get above an asterisk in the opinion polls. Let’s instead explain in excruciating detail how to conduct an STV election!