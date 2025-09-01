We need to sink Reform UK’s flagship policy

A few days ago, the Appeals Court ruled in favour of the Labour Government, allowing asylum seekers to remain at The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Despite this new precedent, all twelve Reform-controlled councils have announced that they will still pursue legal challenges against asylum hotels, with some Conservative-controlled councils indicating that they will follow suit.

Immigration and asylum. Those are Reform UK’s top priorities. They have announced Operation Restoring Justice, a pledge to deport 600,000 foreign nationals over five years of a Reform government. Conflating immigrants and asylum seekers, these plans would incur harm to the UK’s international reputation through withdrawal from the ECHR and the Refugee Convention, giving aid to hostile regimes such as the Taliban Emirate to reclaim asylum seekers, the unbudgeted creation of prison-like infrastructure to house migrants, and criminalising desires to avoid persecution and death. Their focus on migration is helping to provide carte blanche for any unpopular policies that Reform may wish to include in their 2029 manifesto, such as fracking and non-dom-exempting ‘Britannia cards’.

Sadly, focus on migration is proving an effective campaign issue. In challenging Reform’s poll leads, the Conservatives and Labour decided that the best course of action was to ape their positions on migration. After the Bell Hotel ruling, Keir Starmer and Border Security and Asylum Minister Angela Eagle felt the need to emphasise that the use of ‘asylum hotels’ would end by the conclusion of this Parliament. Rather than taking the wind out of their sails, their anti-migration stances have justified Reform’s positions, likely encouraging people to support the genuine article rather than a pale imitation.

Recent YouGov polling found that a significant percentage of Britons believed that Reform UK were the best party to deal with immigration and asylum (36%), Brexit (23%) and law and order (24%), albeit outpolling ‘Don’t Know’ and ‘None’ combined (35%). It is a sad indictment that Reform could form the next government – assisted by a distortive voting system and an enabling media environment – despite more people disapproving of them than approving.

We Liberal Democrats are unapologetically in favour of policies that protect and advance the rights of asylum seekers, promote international development and seek to repair UK-EU relations. We have stayed true to our principles. As voters shift their support away from the major parties, we are finding ourselves in a position to challenge Reform, as has been demonstrated in local elections and by-elections characterised as LD vs. Reform races.

National politics have an impact on local elections. While local government has no say over immigration policy, the protests and legal challenges we have witnessed suggest that they can exercise influence. Reform will likely use these shortcomings in local government to argue that they need to be in national government to be effective. I have previously written about how our party needs to provide support for UK nationals and emphasise public interests in international development to counter backlash against our party’s foreign policy platform, as well as to publicise Reform’s failings in local government and holding them accountable. Building on these, we need to challenge Reform’s credentials on migration policy.

In the EU, the UK was party to its asylum mechanisms, whereby the rejection of an asylum application in one member state meant that it was rejected in every other state. With Brexit touted as an opportunity for the UK to restore its sovereignty, it removed the mechanisms that UK’s asylum system had been reliant upon, particularly the returns policy under the Dublin Agreement. With the rejection of a post-Brexit equivalent, UK governments have had to negotiate bilateral deals, such as the UK-France ‘one-in, one-out’ scheme. Because of this change, Reform’s claims that the UK could legally send migrants back to France were wrong.

As leader of UKIP, Farage was the chief proponent of Brexit. However, neither he nor his parties (UKIP, Brexit and Reform) have had to shoulder the responsibility of implementing IT, achieving their successes by pressuring Conservative governments into following their lead. With the – at best – lacklustre outcomes of Brexit and more Britons favouring ‘Brejoining’ than sticking with Brexit, Brexit-championing Reform somehow came through unscathed. With the major parties committed to working around Brexit and not criticising it, Reform have been able to advocate their ‘solutions’ to migration despite the failures of their predecessor party’s key plank of Brexit and its role in bringing about the UK’s current problems concerning migration.

While emphasising the humanity and cost-effectiveness of our asylum platform, we need to take every opportunity possible to remind voters that Reform and Farage are the cause of the current migration mess, not the solution.

* Samuel James Jackson is the Chair of the Policy Committee of the Yorkshire and the Humber Liberal Democrats and had served as the Liberal Democratic candidate in Halifax during the 2024 general election.