We should be proud of our approach to the EU

For many Liberal Democrats like us, rejoining the European Union is an article of faith and a top political priority. Helen and her family were advocates of European integration in the 1950s; William joined the Liberal Party when Jo Grimond was arguing for joining the EEC, Harold Macmillan was struggling to persuade his party, and Gaitskell was moving to oppose the idea.

We’re now back at a similar juncture: outside, increasingly aware of the costs of exclusion, this time with Labour edging awkwardly towards a half-commitment to closer relations, the Conservatives divided between realists wanting to re-establish a degree of mutual trust and collaboration and a hysterical anti-European right wing. We are the only party that has set out a road map for moving back towards the EU, in stages, including rejoining the Single Market, with the intention in time of rejoining the EU.

Many Liberal Democrats are unhappy that we have not come out for a faster path to rejoining than the stage-by-stage road map set out by the working group in last year’s policy paper. The contrast between that strategic path, from re-establishment of mutual trust to association to eventual membership, and Starmer’s effort ‘to make Brexit work better’ without joining either the customs union or the single market, is clear enough. But we need to recognise, as we re-assert that we are committed to moving back towards the closest possible relationship with our European neighbours, that the EU is itself changing rapidly, and that the UK cannot fully rejoin until public opinion has accepted the full consequences of doing so.

The Ukraine conflict and the need to respond both to China’s technological and industrial challenge and the USA’s commitment to an industrial strategy have shifted priorities within the EU. After years of prevarication, further enlargement is now firmly on the agenda: to include Ukraine first and foremost, but also Moldova and the Western Balkan states. That will necessitate major increases in shared funding, above all to pay for Ukrainian reconstruction. It will also require painful changes in the way over 30 diverse states agree decisions, in a context in which Hungary and Poland have already shown the difficulties that recalcitrant governments can create for collective policy-making.

Renegotiation with the UK is not close to the top of the EU’s current agenda. Responses to Starmer’s claim that he will ‘renegotiate’ Lord Frost’s Trade and Cooperation Agreement have included pointed reminders that the commitment to ‘review’ the agreement in 2025 is not the same as a wider negotiation. Boris Johnson, and the insults and lies of the right-wing press, have left many in Brussels and national capitals weary about accommodating the arrogant Brits, and unwilling to allow London to ‘cherrypick’ aspects that it likes without accepting balancing obligations.

The UK’s position within the EU before the referendum was in many ways exceptional. We were a full member, but without accepting the abolition of border controls, or the Euro single currency. We had a complex rebate arrangement limiting our net contribution to the EU budget. Such concessions may not be available in future negotiations for full membership. And no negotiation will be successful until we have won the battle for domestic opinion, against an unreconciled Conservative Party and hostile right-wing media.

Opinion polls now show a clear, but not overwhelming, majority agreeing that Brexit was a mistake, and that rejoining is in principle desirable. But the details of negotiation would bring out unavoidable obligations that the uninvolved public will find harder to accept. Public opinion polls show majority support for higher spending, but not for higher taxes except on the richest. The Brexit campaign hit on how much we were paying, without admitting that much went to pay for common services and more for raising the living standards of the former Socialist states. The scale of support for Ukrainian reconstruction will require a hard sell; free movement will be difficult, a common currency perhaps a bridge too far.

Our party’s policy therefore sets out a path for moving gradually, carrying our voters with us and rebuilding the mutual trust that Johnson, Farage and others destroyed. Alignment of regulations, closer cooperation on foreign and defence policy, achievement of further issue-specific agreements will lead us towards association, and back towards membership within a large and more diverse EU. Labour politicians don’t dare to spell out such a strategy; Conservatives are deeply divided about any such moves forward. We are the pro-European party. We should be proud of our position, both practical and ambitious, however frustrated we are by all the difficulties of achieving our long-term goal.

* Helen Wallace was a member of the EU policy working group. She led the European Programme at Chatham House, was director of the Sussex European Institute and later head of the Robert Schumann Centre at the European University Institute in Florence. Lord William Wallace is the Liberal Democrat Lords spokesman on the Cabinet Office.