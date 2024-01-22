Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 22 January 2024 – so, about those Presidential primaries…

By | Mon 22nd January 2024 - 7:45 am

Well, that was unexpected. Ron DeSantis is gone, and has endorsed Donald Trump. And, unless Nikki Haley gets a respectable showing in New Hampshire, it’s surely all over in the absence of any other opponent. Biden versus Trump it is then…

Meanwhile, nearer to home, the Post Office Horizon scandal continues to unfold. For what it’s worth, I do wonder whether or not the various ministers involved were persuaded that there was nothing wrong by the evidently unwise presumption that public officials will tell you the truth when pressed. After all, the Civil Service Code has at its core the values of integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality and, in my personal experience, most of us live up to that every day – we tend to take a dim view of those that are found to have fallen short. And politicians should be able to take that for granted – they need civil servants to provide them with a picture of what’s going on in their departments and of the impacts of political decisions, both before and after the event, and should be able to rely upon the advice they give, even if they don’t accept it.

It certainly doesn’t look as though key figures didn’t adhere to the “integrity” and “honesty” bits and it would be nice if appropriate heads rolled, if only to show that such failings have consequences.

Torsten Bell has written an interesting, albeit quite short, piece for the Guardian about political activism. He notes, as I often do, that membership of political parties has fallen from one in ten of the population in the early 1950’s to less than 1% of the population now, which perhaps explains why politicians seem rather more removed from those they purport to represent. After all, the average member of the public is so much less likely to know someone who is active in any of the political parties.

Interestingly, he also points to research that suggests that being an “out” political activist is not necessarily good for your career prospects – employers have a rather negative view of politicians. If there’s any consolation to be taken from a liberal perspective, the effects are far worse for right-wing nationalists (like Conservative MPs, for example).

He does make a plea for more people to be active in support of political parties, and I agree with that (perhaps obviously). But, having engaged in “retail politics” at the very lowest level, political activists are one of the foundation stones of an informed electorate, and with much political messaging being delivered by media with their own agenda, the only way to deliver a message reliably is to have people on the ground to carry it, or money to pay for someone else to do it. The former is preferable.

And, on the subject of political activism, Tories are suddenly out there campaigning, which comes as much of a surprise to them as it does to me, I suspect. My former MP in Bury St Edmunds was out canvassing in Thurston this weekend, something that she’s very rarely done in the nine years since she was first elected. She’s stepped up her social media game too and been seen at public events she probably wouldn’t have bothered with up until now. Her notional majority from 2019? 22,019. They’re worried, my friends, they really are…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and lives in Ipswich (2019 majority 5,479).

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Watson
    "the Conservative Government is still run from southern England" Sadly, neither Labour nor the Lib Dems would be much of a change there!...
  • John Waller
    @ Simon R In notes to my 2016 play Operation Ajax, I wrote: Operation Ajax, the CIA Coup in Iran, is immensely relevant today following the US/Iran reconc...
  • Simon R
    It seems habitual that when Iran comes up for debate, someone invariably mentions the 1953 coup, as if that somehow justifies Iran's behaviour today. It doesn't...
  • Tony Hill
    This quotation from "A Persian Half Century" by Anthony Smith (1979) provides a bit more context with regard to British exploitation of Iran's resources. "Th...
  • David Raw
    @ Roland Thanks for all that detailed and fascinating information, Roland. It's also interesting to note that the government pays out £2.1m subsidy per day...