Welcome to my day: 23 October – Focus, Focus, Focus?

I’ve been a bit busy for the past few days, as you’ll see later, although I have noticed that the comments thread on my early Friday morning post of the results from Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth has been busy – and I only really wrote that because, with a two hour time difference in my favour, I could at least write it with the benefit of some sleep.
There is always a danger of over-reaction to what was a bit of a disappointment. After all, after recent successes, it was too easy to believe that we could fly. But, we have hopefully learned some valuable lessons which, if properly applied, will make our General Election campaign more focused and more effective. It may also act to remind some of us that, just because one of our opponents is in utter disarray, that doesn’t mean that all we need to do is merely turn up to knock off a Tory MP. And, if you haven’t done the work yet, you might struggle to persuade others that you’re worth investing precious resources in.
I am reminded of “Cleggmania” in 2010, when our targeting discipline weakened in the face of promising poll numbers, and I’d rather prefer our final result next year to be seen as a success rather than something of a letdown.
And yes, there’s every possibility that, in the last few weeks of the campaign, with better coverage, we might rise in the polls, but that shouldn’t be counted upon.
There was one factor in Mid Bedfordshire that counted against us, I think. We’re really good at by-elections generally and our opponents have normally responded to that by truncating the timetable. Our response time and internal systems have adapted to reflect that. In Mid Bedfordshire, with the “will she, won’t she” lag, Labour were given the time to organise and roll out their own campaign, and given the result in the General Election and their national polling lead, they were able to establish enough credibility to win.
ALDC hosted their first Town and Parish Councillors conference on Saturday, which I was only able to catch the end of due to a clashing commitment. I’m obviously a great believer in the power of the sector to improve the lives of residents, and whilst the National Association of Local Councils is a great resource, adding a liberal twist in terms of training and strategy can only be a good thing. It’s intended to be the first of an ongoing programme of engagement so, if you are a town or parish councillor, even if your council isn’t “party political”, you might gain something from joining future events.
Whilst I was basking in Bucharest, Storm Babet was wreaking havoc and devastation across swathes of the country. In Suffolk, only essential journeys were encouraged, whilst roads and railways were closed due to flooding. Hopefully, where you are, the worst is over and that you weren’t too badly affected.
But I guess that we’d better get on with our respective Mondays and so, onwards and, hopefully, upwards…
* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Of course it’s obviously disappointing – especially when we have an ex leader reporting back from the campaign that Labour won’t win – but will save its deposit ! It’s bound to be deflating….That takes nothing away from the hard work put in by the members together with a first rate candidate…We are a close second in many Tory seats , & should focus on them with laser like precision …
There seems to be a wish among most voters for a change of Government and for them that means Labour, except for seats where our party came second at the last election, which it did in hundreds of seats until 2015. We would have to hope for a Tory defeat so crushing that it would make sense to vote Liberal Democrat at the following election.
The main objective is to get rid of this chaotic Tory party that has caused so much damage to our country. The emphasis has to be on accurate opinion polling in each constituency and where it is obviously clear that Labour have an unassailable lead LibDems should back off a bit to concentrate resources where we are in the lead or close second to the Tories..