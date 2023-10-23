Welcome to my day: 23 October – Focus, Focus, Focus?

I’ve been a bit busy for the past few days, as you’ll see later, although I have noticed that the comments thread on my early Friday morning post of the results from Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth has been busy – and I only really wrote that because, with a two hour time difference in my favour, I could at least write it with the benefit of some sleep.

There is always a danger of over-reaction to what was a bit of a disappointment. After all, after recent successes, it was too easy to believe that we could fly. But, we have hopefully learned some valuable lessons which, if properly applied, will make our General Election campaign more focused and more effective. It may also act to remind some of us that, just because one of our opponents is in utter disarray, that doesn’t mean that all we need to do is merely turn up to knock off a Tory MP. And, if you haven’t done the work yet, you might struggle to persuade others that you’re worth investing precious resources in.

I am reminded of “Cleggmania” in 2010, when our targeting discipline weakened in the face of promising poll numbers, and I’d rather prefer our final result next year to be seen as a success rather than something of a letdown.

And yes, there’s every possibility that, in the last few weeks of the campaign, with better coverage, we might rise in the polls, but that shouldn’t be counted upon.

There was one factor in Mid Bedfordshire that counted against us, I think. We’re really good at by-elections generally and our opponents have normally responded to that by truncating the timetable. Our response time and internal systems have adapted to reflect that. In Mid Bedfordshire, with the “will she, won’t she” lag, Labour were given the time to organise and roll out their own campaign, and given the result in the General Election and their national polling lead, they were able to establish enough credibility to win.

ALDC hosted their first Town and Parish Councillors conference on Saturday, which I was only able to catch the end of due to a clashing commitment. I’m obviously a great believer in the power of the sector to improve the lives of residents, and whilst the National Association of Local Councils is a great resource, adding a liberal twist in terms of training and strategy can only be a good thing. It’s intended to be the first of an ongoing programme of engagement so, if you are a town or parish councillor, even if your council isn’t “party political”, you might gain something from joining future events.

Whilst I was basking in Bucharest, Storm Babet was wreaking havoc and devastation across swathes of the country. In Suffolk, only essential journeys were encouraged, whilst roads and railways were closed due to flooding. Hopefully, where you are, the worst is over and that you weren’t too badly affected.

But I guess that we’d better get on with our respective Mondays and so, onwards and, hopefully, upwards…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.