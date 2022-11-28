Welcome to my day: 28 November 2022 – lifting one’s eyes to the horizon…

It’s been a somewhat trying week for your Day Editor, as we’ve come under fire for doing pretty much what we’ve always done from people who’ve previously taken no interest in what we do but would now really rather we did it in a way that they approve of.

In fairness, when you take on a role like this, you expect some criticism. We’re too loyal to the leadership, or not loyal enough. We don’t address the big issues, or focus too much on perceived minutiae. We don’t allow freedom of speech or our moderation is too lax. And, sometimes, that criticism is not unreasonable. As a group of volunteers with our own skill sets and enthusiasms, we will inevitably shape the content and ethos of the site. We may not, in that context, cover a full range of subjects, relying instead on content supplied by others to do so.

In that sense, the support that we receive from our regular contributors helps to keep the site relevant. And if there’s something that you, our readers, feel should be covered, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t offer us your thoughts. Do read our guidelines for authors first though – it really helps us if our editorial role can be delivered with less resource.

We do have an ethos as publishers, however. We try not to do harm and to be respectful to our readers. For example, if we have issues with comments, we prefer to deal with them privately, so as not to harm individuals unduly. We also take a stance on how we will address certain highly controversial issues where we know that strict neutrality is actually harmful to a group or individual. That, as publishers, is our right.

It never does any harm to reflect on how one carries out one’s role, or whether or not you are doing more harm than good in it. And this week has been useful in providing a spur towards carrying out such an exercise.

There is a danger, at moments of controversy, that you allow yourself to be sucked into the vortex of social media, arguing with people who simply don’t see the world the way you do. They can’t, or won’t, be persuaded that you are simply doing your best, guided by your own principles. And, this week, I fell into that trap.

So, all I can do is return to my oars and continue to do what I’ve always done, balancing the competing demands of my responsibility as a Day Editor as best I can, reflecting my support for my Party, my respect for my colleagues and a sense that Liberal Democrat Voice retains some value as a place for liberals to meet, debate the issues of the day and keep up to date with events.

But enough editorial philosophising. I was out on the streets of Ipswich on Saturday, delivering personally addressed envelopes to postal voters in advance of a Borough Council by-election on 15 December, and I was reminded that it’s now only five months until another set of local elections. Across the country, Liberal Democrat activists and supporters are leafleting, canvassing and working in their communities, and we’re keen to hear from you in terms of how it’s going. So, if you’re out there, why not let us know how it’s going?

Next weekend, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) meets in Bratislava, and Liberal Democrat Voice will be covering the event at a critical time for European solidarity. I’ll be offering a preview of the event.

I took some time out from walking the “mean streets” of south-east Ipswich to attend the AGM of the Liberal Democrat Disability Association, and we’ll have some news from that event too. By the way, if you’re attending an event organised by one of the Party’s many recognised groups, why not tell our readers about it?

And with that, I’d better return to my day. I hope that all of you have a great one and we’ll maybe catch up at the end of it…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and, apparently, a Party apparatchik.