Welcome to my day – 4 January 2021

Mon 4th January 2021

Good grief, is it that year already?

And welcome to another week here at Liberal Democrat Voice. Whilst the Commons is away for another week, entirely thanks to Jacob Rees-Mogg and his fetishistic dislike of virtual working, the Lords is rather more efficient and sits on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Domestic Abuse, Trade and Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Bills are the core agenda, but there are Liberal Democrat Oral Questions from Dick Newby (the future of the Hull-Zeebrugge passenger ferry), Joan Walmsley (the prospects for obesity services) and Jonny Oates (the Green Homes Grant scheme).

Here on the website, we welcome back Geoff Reid, who writes about the importance of accuracy – a useful prompt for the busy Day Editor – and why it matters.

It’s always nice to welcome a new contributor, and today sees Ellen Nicholson’s debut, challenging the right-wing media. She was our candidate in South West Wiltshire (think Westbury) in 2019 and they’ve got all up Unitary elections in May.

Michal Siewniak wrote a moving piece last week on what freedom of movement means to him, and this week he’s back with some predictions for the post-Brexit era. A bit of fun? Maybe, but once you change the political environment, what happens next might not be so much to your liking. But see what you think.

Future trade policy is one of the biggest issues facing the country post-Brexit, and Rabi Martins offers his thoughts on where we might have most opportunities and how Liberal Democrats might contribute to maximising them. The world, he suggests, has changed and we must change with it.

And finally, notice of the National Association of Local Councils National Lobby Day on 2 February. They describe it thus;

It takes place annually and involves representatives of county associations and NALC meeting with Members of Parliament (MPs)/peers (Lords).

County associations and local (parish and town) councils play a vital role in helping NALC maintain and increase the sector’s influence with government, civil servants and parliamentarians. Especially talking to MPs and telling them about the great things local councils are doing and getting them to support the changes we are calling for on your behalf.

If you’re a Town or Parish Councillor, why not get involved?

Mark Valladares is the Monday Day Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and a member of the National Assembly of the National Association of Local Councils.

