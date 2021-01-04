Mistakes, trust and power

A long time ago, students on my English Language and Literature course were invited by the Language professor to come to the next lecture with a new word that had been coined in the previous year. I knew exactly when mine had appeared and who invented it. A certain Jo Grimond had said we needed an Ombudswoman. I shan’t go into the gender politics here, but my example had a short shelf life. Others had more clue about new words which would last.

However the crucial aim was getting us to recognise the fluidity and development of the English language which has been going on since Chaucer’s version of English triumphed over a number of other regional varieties. Grammar and syntax can change but at a much slower pace. Even slower are changes in spelling.

I was of the generation that took grammar and syntax very seriously. In those days if you wanted to do an English degree you had to have O-Level Latin. I wouldn’t dream of bringing that back but I recognised that Latin (and indeed Greek) could help with understanding the structure of language and thought. Even Old Icelandic, which was taught in English studies as the result of an error in linguistic history, could make its contribution. Kate Adie, who was doing her Scandinavian Studies on the floor above, had a much more legitimate reason for studying Icelandic sagas!

Perhaps my shock at seeing something on BBC News on Saturday has something to do with my 1960s student background. Or perhaps it is just the cantankerousness that fits the stereotype of advancing years. The offending language was on the moving headlines floating across the bottom of the screen:

UK hospitals begin receiving doses of Ofxord Uni/AstraZeneca vaccine.

I know that sub-titles tend to be produced by a hybrid input of professional listeners and audio-computers, which can come up with some strange equivalents for spoken words. But the news headlines have to involve more direct human agency, and therefore accuracy. My moan about the mistake is not merely quibbling. Of course everyone knows what it was meant to say, but that’s not the point. As one of our institutions that at its best really is world-beating, the BBC cannot afford inaccuracy or sloppiness, especially at the moment. We pay it to get things right and expect attention to detail. I know that the same could be said of the Government. Whatever other countries make of the standards of the current administration, the BBC enjoys a level of trust across the world that should not be squandered.

The underlying political consideration relates to clarity. If you can express yourself in speech or in writing and be certain that people understand what you are saying, even if they disagree with you, then you have a disproportionate amount of power. As a party, one of our core values is the need for a wider distribution of power. This is reflected in different policies and priorities but part of our vision for a more just society is a world in which every child should have the tools to express themselves clearly.

I have argued with some success in my local party that FOCUS readers are entitled to accuracy and clarity, not least on our former council estates. Perhaps readers will understand the messages in spite of any errors. Sometimes if there is any doubt they simply stop reading. As a reward for my efforts I get to do the bulk of the last minute proofreading at short notice. It is something I feel passionate/obsessional about. It has nothing to do with elitism or the pomposity of our Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who seem to think that their cleverness is easily demonstrated by the odd Latin phrase or classical reference!

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.