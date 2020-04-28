Marguerita Morton

Welcome to Sir Ed Davey as new patron of Chinese Lib Dems

Recently, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sir Ed Davey and the honour to welcome him as Patron of our Associate Organisation – Chinese Liberal Democrats. As you know, we exist to encourage and form close links between the Party and Chinese communities wherever they live in the UK.

Sir Ed told me that he plans to engage with the Chinese community to encourage their political participation and to promote more elected Chinese Lib Dems. He believes that this will be done through mentoring and gaining the trust of the Chinese community.

During his period as Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Sir Ed had good relations with Chinese Ministers, with whom he had talks on reducing air pollution. China’s Minister for Climate Change expressed a desire for his country to evolve into a cleaner, environmentally friendly economy through green technology. China has taken over the lead in the solar industry from Germany and is now a global producer of solar panels. In a few years time, China will be a leader in renewables technology and will therefore be less and less reliant on dirty coal.

Ed told me that the UK is transitioning to a greener economy as a result of actions he took whilst he was Secretary of State. It was necessary to decarbonise through nuclear power. He is proud of setting up a Green Growth Group, with Britain leading this initiative at the head of 28 countries in the EU. As a result, a Declaration for Green Growth was signed in October 2014 by all the heads of state. A month later he also signed a Joint Communique with China. Sir Ed believes that this created the momentum for the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Sir Ed said we must use our diplomatic powers to stand up for the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong in a Joint Declaration signed by China and the United Kingdom, which are enshrined in the Basic Law.

He said:

We must tackle discrimination against minority groups by early intervention. The police have to take hate crime seriously. It is based on ignorance and in recent times, social media has been used to promote far right, as well as nationalist, views. We have to make common cause with progressives on the left as well as on the right.

Now is the time to act decisively to combat hatred and racism in all its forms. We cannot let populism or nationalism take over. The Liberal Democrats will always fight for freedom, fairness, and equality for people of all races and ethnicities in the UK.

* Marguerita Morton is a Tunbridge Wells Borough Councillor and an Executive Member of Chinese Liberal Democrats.

