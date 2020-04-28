Do we need to be careful about “Liberal Drinks”?

I wonder if anyone has had a think about “Liberal Drinks” and, in particular, about the impact of meeting up over drinks (or, these days, “virtual drinks”). Is it possible that this puts off some people from becoming more involved in the party?

Of course, “drinks” can mean non-alcoholic drinks. But the implication is that “drinks” means alcoholic drinks. This is underlined by such events normally being in pubs.

I’m not asking for such events to be curtailed.

But perhaps thought should be given to those who don’t drink alcohol.

There are many people who don’t feel comfortable with alcohol, and/or with being in an environment where it is drunk.

There are many people whose religion either forbids or discourages the consumption of alcohol.

There are recovering alcoholics, or those who have a family history of alcoholism. Perhaps they feel uncomfortable meeting in a pub over drinks?

Perhaps we should be seeking to balance our events in favour of such people, in order to widen the appeal of our party?

For example, could having an occasional “Liberal Meet-up” in a café help this balance?

Please try not to use the phrase “political correctness gone mad” in the comments.

Trying to be considerate, polite and inclusive is not political correctness. It is good manners and openness.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.