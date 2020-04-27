Lib Dems lead cross-party call for urgent support for airlines in return for climate action

The Liberal Democrats are leading a cross-party effort to secure Government agreement for an economic package to support the UK’s airlines in return to commitments to tackle the climate emergency.

Writing to the Chancellor, the cross-party group of parliamentarians have warned that without government support future fares may raise while “tens of thousands more will lose their jobs through no fault of their own.”

MPs from across the political spectrum have signed the letter and agreed “if public money is used to save them, they must be required by law to do more to tackle climate change.”

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson, Sarah Olney, coordinated the letter. She said:

The Coronavirus crisis is an unprecedented threat. Thousands of families will face financial hardship, including many who rely on employment in the airline and travel industries. The Government must urgently resolve the gaps in their plans and come forward with a bespoke package to airlines and travel operators to stop job losses. But support should come at a price. Airlines, airports and travel operators are one of the biggest single contributors to global emissions and they must be made to do more to tackle climate change. Liberal Democrats are therefore calling on the Government to step in and offer financial support to travel companies in need. By providing funds to the travel industry and demanding that they implement strict carbon offsetting schemes, we can help save both the planet and jobs.

Dear Chancellor,

We’re writing to you to draw attention to one of the industries most adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the nation’s airlines and travel operators are struggling to survive due to grounded flights and cancelled bookings.

It is right that national and international movement has been curbed to slow the spread of the pandemic but it should come with support for the vast majority of travel companies whose revenues have all but disappeared.

Although the Government has rightly put in place support loans and schemes to protect employment these have proven insufficient for many larger travel companies. Banks have been reluctant to lend to such firms due to the loss of income and whose revenues are unlikely to recover for some time. Many travel companies, especially airlines, have been unable to significantly reduce their costs.

The Government must offer a bespoke solution to the industry’s problems. Whether this takes the form of convertible loans alongside investors, low interest loans, grants or a combination of all three, the Government must step in to save jobs. If we do not prevent the collapse of airlines and travel operators, tens of thousands more will lose their jobs through no fault of their own. We may then be left with only a handful of companies that will monopolise the industry reducing competition, raising prices and reducing employment opportunities.

However, any support package offered to airlines and travel companies must come with stringent conditions. In return for financial assistance airlines must pay no dividends to their owners, refund their customers for cancelled bookings and rehire fired employees, who then must be furloughed. Support should be given to protect livelihoods, not profits.

Furthermore, to ensure that all travel companies do more to tackle the climate crisis, they must be obliged to follow in the footsteps of many in the industry that have implemented ambitious carbon offsetting schemes. Airlines, airports and travel operators are one of the biggest single contributors to global emissions and they must be made to do more. If public money is used to save them, they must be required by law to do more to tackle climate change.

All travel companies, including the UK’s best-known airlines, cruise operators and airports have done their bit to keep people safe and save lives. We only ask that they be given the support they are owed.

Yours sincerely,

Sarah Olney

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson

