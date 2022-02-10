NewsHound

Wendy Chamberlain says Tories have plunged older people into cost of living crisis

By | Thu 10th February 2022 - 4:14 pm

Today’s Express runs an article featuring Wendy Chamberlain who speaks on work and pensions for the Lib Dems.  She accuses the Conservatives of breaking their manifesto promise to protect the state pension, especially for poorer pensioners. “The Conservatives have plunged older people into the depths of a cost of living crisis.”

Their paltry support doesn’t even begin to drag them out of it, failing to cover what millions have had to endure over a cold and bitter winter.

Pensioners are among the most vulnerable people in our society.

This out of touch Government has left them out in the cold, with a hole in their pocket and even harsher days ahead.

Rishi Sunak’s energy debt package fails to recognise this and offers little consolation.

It’s high time the Government showed some common sense and ensured a fair increase to the state pension.

But we also need to see something much more ambitious to help pensioners up and down the country.

Doubling the Warm Home Discount and Winter Fuel Allowance, funded through a Robin Hood tax on the super-profits of oil and gas giants, would be a good place to start.

