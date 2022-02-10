Sex, gender and everything in between: why we need new language to help people understand trans rights

I am a trans ally. Trans rights are human rights, and we should be doing everything that we can to ensure that they are enforced and everyone is given the respect and dignity they deserve.

Unfortunately, all too often when engaging in this area one of the first hurdles is getting past inaccessible language.

First of all, there is the term “assigned”. People are “assigned a sex at birth”. That’s a really misleading phrase. What we actually mean is that they were assigned a description of their sex – typically male or female, based on characteristics that they have.

But that’s not really very accurate. I have a daughter, and we definitely didn’t go through a process of checking levels of oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone. We didn’t check her chromosomes, there was no extensive check for genital abnormalities. We “assign” a description of their sex, based on a whole raft of assumptions. It can be years later that people figure out that that was inaccurate.

So, we start pretty much everyone’s lives with those assumptions, and mis-describe it for everyone. And we don’t ever seem to talk about that. No wonder that some people hear the phrase “assigned a sex at birth” and get annoyed by it. It doesn’t seem to make sense, and in that at least, they have some justification.

Let’s also talk about “self-identification” for gender. Again, it is a really poor description of what is happening in that process. For too many people who are unfamiliar with what it means, it seems to suggest a complete laissez faire approach – someone can legally decide their gender identity is different without any consideration.

What we are doing is trying to move away from a medicalized position, particularly where people are forced to go through either a diagnosis or a panel assessment by people who don’t know them and don’t know the way in which they live. The phrase self-identification fails to inform people unfamiliar with this that this is still a considered, often lengthy process, and that any consequences of it – medical, psychological and social – would still need to be an important part of that.

A new term could help jump past that misunderstanding. I’m not saying it definitely would, but it could stop us having to have that bit of the discussion where you have to try and define terms before we actually get to the main point.

Oh, and finally, there is also the use of “trans debate”, another of the pieces of language that needs tackling. I have been – not unreasonably – told off for using it before, because it suggests that there is some way in which there could be a debate about whether trans rights should be accepted.

I accept this point, but I also think we have to be careful. We don’t stop people having human rights debates – because we are not debating whether human rights should exist; we are discussing exactly what they are, and how they should be implemented.

However, my own argument is based on an inaccurate comparison, because in human rights debates there are generally not the same “bad faith actors” actively challenging whether human rights should exist at all. That is not the case around trans rights, where the ‘debate’ is often instead a bullying tactic against a very small group of marginalised people.”

Maybe here what I am saying is don’t immediately tell people off for using it, just guide them to a different phrase.

Anyway, there’s my two penneth, and apologise for the errors I have almost made in my choices of language, and my understanding of sex and gender. And that, really, is my point. We need to be able to have warm, human discussions about what it is to be warm and human, of whatever sex and gender.

That also means finding the language to have those discussions and finding a way for people who are not on one side of the fence or the other to be able to be informed gently. To recognise wonderful – and not so wonderful – people as people, as absolute individuals who have some things in common, some not, and all of which are far from binary. That’s the heart of liberalism, the heart of standing up for trans rights, and the heart of love for each other.

* Sam Al-Hamdani is a party member, recent council by-election candidate, activist and member of his local party committee (Macclesfield) and on the North West Regional Party committee.