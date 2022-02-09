Jimmy Carr and the Boribumbalas* in the room

A terrorist incident? The possibility is always in the back of your mind on the commute to London. Has something awful happened at Waterloo? A few months before the pandemic my local station is crawling with men in Hi-Vis jackets talking earnestly to people as they go in to catch their trains. Police too. What has happened? They warn of an incursion. Trespassers. All these people are here to protect us from danger. Cool. Shame all these helpful people are never present when you arrive home late at night and there’s a drunk guy who shouts at you outside Domino’s. But never mind they are here now.

And what are they here to protect us from? I look around anxiously but all I can see is about eight camper vans in the car park. Identical clean white camper vans, most with baby or kiddies’ clothes drying on the windscreens. A few deck chairs.

Ah now I see. The scales fall from my eyes. Gypsies, Travellers, Romanies are in town. Romany people have been in Hampshire since Tudor times if not before. As I know from my own father (a Romany speaking bricklayer born in 1920) for centuries the boundary between Gypsy travellers and other Hampshire rural working class people has been a porous one.

But never mind the history; feel the terror and hysteria at their “incursion”.

Switch to another bit of Hampshire, the Basingstoke area, spring last year. Police have to shut roads because of pony and carriage racing. We are told that Gypsy travellers have staged an event for charity but have not warned the local constabulary. No-one doubts the inconvenience to drivers (never mind the pollution and planet chaos drivers cause all the time; ponies just make manure) but the reaction is totally disproportionate. One of the local papers is inundated with death threats to p****s and when the comments (eventually) get taken down the commentators switch to fantasising about violence to “likeys” or “Irish immigrants” instead. Clever, see what they did there?

This is the climate in which Jimmy Carr’s “jokes” land. A climate of othering. If people do daft or anti-social things those things should be condemned but the violent language used about travellers when they have supposedly done daft or anti-social things is not taboo in the way it is about other groups. The language of extermination and vermin is not a throwback to the Holocaust. It is being used now. Jimmy Carr is absolutely right when he says that joking about a horrible thing is not the same as the horrible thing. But it can contribute to a horrible climate which makes it even harder for us all to rub along together in this messy old world.

*boribumbalas is a light-hearted English Romany word for “elephant” A word handed on to me by my Dad. I think if it is broken down it means something like big grey pig or mouse but any info from ethno-linguistic experts would be appreciated!

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East