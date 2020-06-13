Wera Hobhouse: “Let go of the coalition once and for all”

I’ve launched my new campaign video today: we need a new direction, it’s time to let go of the coalition.
I am standing for leader of the Liberal Democrats, and a New Direction for the party.
I was a councillor in Rochdale during the coalition — I saw its impact. But for our party, it has meant almost irreparable devastation. More than 2,500 councillors and 49 MPs were wiped out and it rocked the very foundations our party was built on.
It’s not to say that the coalition was all bad – equal marriage and pupil premium are just two of the many life-changing ideas implemented by Lib Dems – but some serious mistakes were made. We have acknowledged that – now it is time to well and truly move on.
The Liberal Democrats are not halfway between the Conservatives and Labour. We are a progressive, centre-left party, and we must fight for our values and beliefs from there.
We need a new direction; we must let go of the coalition and aspirations to return. We must get back to our liberal roots, serving our local communities, which is what we have always done best.
That’s where I will take the Liberal Democrats as leader.
* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Climate Emergency, Energy and the Environment, and is running for leadership of the party
It is true that the legacy of the Coalition will not do us any favours.
What laid behind it was an ideological desire on the part of David Laws to reduce the size of the state to 35% of GDP, see https://www.libdemvoice.org/david-laws-lets-cut-taxes-and-spending-for-once-im-unconvinced-heres-why-29114.html
Given the General Election result in 2015 I cannot imagine the party will go down that route again.
There is no point in beating ourselves up about this but we do need to be clear that with the policies we have today that we are no longer obsessed with the size of the state.
What on earth does ‘let go of the Coalition ‘ actually mean ?
I should add that what we prefer today is a decentralised state rather than a small state.
As a non-LibDem voter, I might politely insert the sentiment that the 2010 Coalition was not inflicted upon the LibDems. The wider electorate were told at that time that they had voted in a manner which ‘insisted upon a coalition’. Personally, I did not vote Conservative, Labour or LibDem in 2010. I voted against AV in 2011. I would vote against PR yesterday, today, tomorrow and any day in ten year’s time.
I recall Charlie Kennedy’s startled face upon learning of the coalition agreement in 2010. ‘I didn’t vote for a coalition?’ he asserted. Nor did I. Nor did any part of the electorate. But we got it all the same. And the LibDem approach to the coalition was not wholly acceptant of it across its entire life. As a party, as a culture, as a psychology, I don’t believe you’re ready for a real coalition even now. But at present, that’s the only credible manner in which you’ll take part in a Government. It’s up to your party how you fill that discontinuity.
@Simon McGrath. For me it means stop trying to defend the indefensible.
@Douglas Beckley. As has been pointed out many times, the simple fact that the random electoral chance of a First Past the Post Election means that a Party could take part in a Coalition at any given time does not mean that it has to. The Liberal Party in Feb 1974 chose not to do so because the Tories refused to countenance Proportional Representation. From 1976-78 they entered a loose Pact rather than a Coalition with Labour. In 2017 the DUP entered a Confidence and Supply agreement that gave ‘their’ side some specific benefits without signing them up to every dot and comma of what the Conservative Government wanted to do. In the Scottish Parliament the Lib Dems spent 8 years in two very successful Coalition Governments that did not destroy our Party in Scotland – although the 2010-2015 Westminster Coalition certainly did. No Political Party should abandon it’s principles and critical faculties simply to get bums on Minesterial seats.
Paul Holmes
‘As has been pointed out many times’
I have no doubt it’s been pointed out many times. My point is that you don’t really present very reliable, nor credible Coalition partners.
I do wonder what People like Douglas Beckley believes he is doing pontificating in a Liberal Democrat forum. Does he believe he might influence or discourage LIbDem activists or believers?
Anyone who opposes PR, opposes democracy, because what we have as a voting system is not the will of the people. The people voted for something different. With one exception in 2015, a majority of centre to left parties win the majority of votes every time, but the largest minority view on the right takes power, nearly always the Tory right. It is a total travesty and will yet see the break up of the country as so many as so fed up of incompetent Tory rule.
The tories over centralised Westminster Government presided over the worse virus damage in the World, whether on people or the economy and will soon worsen the economy by leaving he SM and CU of the EU with nothing to put in it’s place, no plan, no Customs IT, no facilities at ports, few road improvements or holding areas for lorries, no new 50,000 customs staff needed or civil service bureaucracy needed to run it, being recruited.
Something will give and already after a few months of this government, Starmer is 32% ahead of the useless cavalier chancer Johnson, who shook hands with everyone in a ward, in pandemic until it near killed him and infected the Chief Medical Officer, the Chief Brexit Negotiator, the Health Secretary, various cabinet ministers and the Chief Advisor to the PM
Well she’s definitely not getting my vote. This is politically naive and nonsensical.
a) Naive, and I am being polite using that phrase, as the vast majority of our target seats are Tory facing. In those seats the Labour vote has been squeezed as far as it can and to win those seats one needs to persuade liberal Tory voters to vote for us, who didn’t last time out of fear of Corbyn. Most if not all of them think the coalition was a good thing and the best government we’ve had in years. To disavow that government as Wera seems to suggest is the political equivalent of throwing a bucket of cold water on them making it far harder to win those seats.
b) It’s nonsense as we are a party which supports proportional representation, so to say we are not going to do one when our policy is by definition we want to be governed by coalitions. Additionally, most people go in to politicals to make people’s lives better. How do you do that from the opposition benches?
If, and it’s not clear from the above, she would take us in to a coalition with the Labour then why rule out one party which greatly weakens our negotiating hand. Equally importantly, as many activists in Labour facing seats can testify to, Labour can be equally vile to deal with.
John.
I suppose I could pen a far longer response. But.
Has it ever occurred to you that people might simply disagree with you legitimately? Sitting on a catastrophic defeat only six months on, I’m wondering what it might take to make you attend to that?
“……… equal marriage and pupil premium are just two of the many life-changing ideas implemented by Lib Dems – but some serious mistakes were made. ”
The coalition raised the tax free theshold steadily and that process has been continued. It is now £12.5 k p.a. so has just about doubled since 2010. I’m not sure how much credit the Lib Dems can claim for this but the increases have been well worthwhile. They are an encouragement to the lower paid to work in the legitimate economy rather than resort to the cash-in-hand black economy.
This, though, is a rare plus in a whole group of negatives, the “serious mistakes”, on economic matters which have been grouped under the label of “austerity”. Nearly everyone accepts austerity was a mistake now. But, at the time, it was agreed by many politicians of all parties that we were “living beyond our means”, “the credit card was maxed out”, “we had to cut our coat according to our cloth”, “there was no money in the kitty “, “we’d been spending like drunken sailors”. “the party was over” etc etc. It was all nonsense, but it sounded plausible, and most voters went along with it.
“Austerity” is a legitimate way of slowing down an overheating economy and reducing inflation. Period. So why did otherwise intelligent people, mainly in the Tory and Lib Dem parties, but some in Labour too, think it was needed in the depths of the worse recession since the 1930s? I really don’t know the answer to that! But we have to avoid making the same mistake again!
Douglas, I am genuinely puzzled why people like yourself go onto this forum to pontificate. I understand that about 75-80% of people hold different views but that does not explain it. It now sound like pointlessly waving a supposed winning position which might make you feel better
The LibDems were the only party to get a significant increase in actual votes, by 1.3m. That is not votes that happen to be in artificially gerrymandered boundaries. For that to be described as a disaster only further de-legitimises the system.
The incompetent Tories stayed about level, but gained an overall majority of 80 seats then proved their incompetence by producing the worst dealings with the virus in the world.
Soon to compound their incompetence by leaving the SM & CU in Dec.with no plan, no Customs IT for 5 years ( that is forecast not to work), no port improvements, no 50,000 extra customs or 25,000 extra civil service bureaucracy needed to manage the nonsense, few road improvements and with Industry and finance leaving and shrinking or planning to leave the UK.
Meantime the U.S trade deal is to be no better or sooner than with the EU but on the UK will be conditional as to them having a veto on our trade deals, telecoms deals and courts to judge it all in USA, while breaking up the NHS and replacing UK farming with dangerous food from USA
Without actual democracy and Federal structure, the UK will break up. It is a sliver away from doing it now and things are going to get a lot worse with the aftermath of the virus and brexit mismanagement. It could have all been so much better
John Littler
That’s the second time in this thread the word ‘pontificate’ has been (inappropriately) used.
The website is called ‘Liberal Democratic Voice’.
Not ‘LibDem Echo chamber’ (Views not expressly contiguously with our own are unwelcome}
You can raise any number of arcane and irrelevant statistics to tell people you really won in 2019. It makes no difference. You lost, and lost heavily.
If you – you personally, you as an individual – don’t have what it takes to acknowledge contrary viewpoints, you’re in the wrong type of forum. I’m not going to give an acquiescent glowing flowery approval of a political party which is clearly failing. I’m giving you pointers to where you are failing – and a considerable part of your party doesn’t have the courage to accept contrary viewpoints. Which is why you feel the need to retreat into an echo chamber.
It’s a non-LibDem world out there. You don’t want to believe it, but it is. If you want to succeed, you have to proceed beyond your own comfortable political Fort Apache.
You personally demonstrate you aren’t capable of it.
Unlike yourself I don’t believe the number of votes is an arcane statistic. If you believe in democracy it has to matter because it is by definition, the will of the people. What we have now under a non democratic system of power allocation is just a system gerrymandered to take monopoly power.
Apart from your own dubious reasons to post in here, I see little advice other than discouraging future coalition.
If I was a minority Tory rather than having any other sort of politics or being an actual democrat, I would possibly support FPTP so my side could win power even when it had nowhere near enough support to justify it. But that does not make it right. It’s wrong and it’s been changed all over the world, with very few exceptions, in USA, Canada and the UK. All about gaining unwarranted power and refusing to share it and allocate it fairly. Canada itself came within 0.5% in a vote of breaking into 3 parts effectively.
Without PR voting and a Federal system to give the regions a proper input and resources, the UK is unviable, strained and will break up. England on it’s own would be it’s own worse enemy but it may well happen
Douglas Beckley
I would vote against PR yesterday, today, tomorrow and any day in ten year’s time.
So you believe that power should not be with a truly representative parliament, but instead with a single party even if it has true support of well under half the population?
And that people who have a minority view where they live should have no representation?
…’….dubious reasons to post in here…’…
John Littler.
As I say, ‘Echo Chamber’
You may be comfortable in there. But if you want to pretend it’s the real world, be my guest. The actual real world is very considerably bigger.
Matthew Huntbach
‘So you believe…’… etc.
No. I said what I said. I’ve been exposed to the PR argument for nearly fifty years. I remain unconvinced. I do not agree with it. That should not come as a revolutionary concept to a political activist. In democratic terms I stand in line patiently. I vote ‘for’ and mainly I vote ‘against’. I vote against PR. I am democratically entitled to. This particular thread is not about the technics of PR. In fact, 100% of the valid electorate were exposed clearly to the LibDem aspiration to adopt PR. A very considerable proportion of that electorate rejected it.
My observation of the LibDems in that respect is that you are extremely poor listeners.