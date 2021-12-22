What a mess! The Brexit fiasco

Brexit has not been done. There never was an oven-ready deal. Whatever Johnson thought was ready for the oven is now burnt to a cinder.

It’s time to use ridicule to explain how this UKIP-Tory government has made such a mess of Brexit. Five and a half years since the Brexit referendum, and Liz Truss has just become the sixth minister in charge of getting Brexit done. The public are beginning to understand that Johnson did not have a clue what sort of Brexit he wanted when he was campaigning to leave and is now struggling to come to terms with the failure to deliver.

A succession of incompetent ministers have attempted to reconcile the Leave campaign’s contradictory objectives. We started with David Davis – who went to meetings with Michel Barnier without any briefing papers. He lasted nearly two years as Brexit secretary. Olly Robbins did most of the work, reporting to Theresa May, against a backdrop of hostile briefings from Tory MPs. Dominic Raab picked up the poisoned chalice when Davis and Johnson resigned over May’s Chequers package. He lasted four months, a period distinguished only by his admission that he had not understood how important the port of Dover was.

Stephen Barclay was a steadying influence over the 13 months until the Brexit Department was abolished. Johnson kept him on for a few months after he became Prime Minister but brought in David Frost to do the actual negotiation. Once the UK had left in January 2020 Michael Gove in the Cabinet Office took charge of sorting out the post-Brexit relationship – with Frost as ‘Chief Negotiator’ formally reporting to him, changing status from special adviser to politician on his appointment to the Lords that summer. In March 2021 Frost was made a Minister of State, sidelining Gove and attending the Cabinet. Now he’s resigned because he thinks Johnson is too left-wing, and Liz Truss as foreign secretary takes over the role.

Oh, and the wonderful trade deals that the UK was going to negotiate with the rest of the world have been handled by a newly-created Department of International Trade. Liam Fox, who sincerely believed that the Indians remain so grateful for the benefits of British imperial rule that they would offer us a generous trade agreement, lasted three years as secretary of state, without achieving anything worthwhile. He was confident from long friendships with right-wing US Republicans that Washington would rapidly give Britain a free trade agreement but discovered that US politics is more complicated than he’d imagined.

Johnson replaced him with Liz Truss on becoming prime minister. She’s best known for taking her personal photographer wherever she goes, and for refusing to listen to critical advice. She followed Fox in asserting that geography doesn’t matter when it comes to trade, completed agreements with Australia and New Zealand which most commentators think have given them more advantages than the UK, and has pursued membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Her permanent secretary is a New Zealander; there are Australian advisers in No.10. Anne-Marie Trevelyan took over the Department in the summer 2021 reshuffle – comparative stability compared to other Cabinet positions in this chaotic government, with only three secretaries of state in six years.

The Leave campaign ignored well-informed warnings that a hard Brexit would create problems for Northern Ireland – including from a concerned Irish Government. They asserted that they would take back control of Britain’s borders without considering the need for cooperation in border management with those on the other side – a simple truth that I first heard from Finnish officials about relations with the Soviet Union before the cold war had ended. Attacking the French still substitutes for any coherent policy towards our European neighbours – and without a European policy, Britain has no effective foreign policy.

Brexit has not been done. Cross-Channel trade has shrunk sharply, and trade with New Zealand and Australia cannot make up for the loss. Liberal Democrats and others need now to craft an alternative economic and political approach to our European neighbours, on which a policy group is now working. Meanwhile, remind all those who you meet that this government is not only corrupt but also incompetent, on the central issues of international economic strategy and foreign policy.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.