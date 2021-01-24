What is the future of the farming industry in the UK?

Although I come originally from a city called Lublin, in the South-East part of Poland, as a child, I spent a lot time visiting my cousins and grandparents’ in relatively large village close to a city called Rzeszow. I remember Polish harvest, I remember watching my uncle, my grandmothers’ brother, who used to leave the house very early in the morning and who was coming back home very late; often tired but also happy, as the job enabled him to feel closely connected with nature.

Looking back, I think that farming has been always strongly rooted in the “working culture” of the Polish nation. Today, the situation has changed as young people move to cities to seek and enhance their life opportunities. I remember how hard everyone had to work to feed their families and earn a decent (?) living. My mum tells me that when she was a child, before going to school, she also had to support her parents with e.g. feeding the cows or cleaning the stable. I also remember visiting my auntie in Italy, who was working on the farm. It really was a hard job. I have it easy these days, don’t I?

I’ve recently come across a very interesting article published in Emerging Europe about the impact of Brexit on UK farming industry. I often wondered what will happen to some sections of the economy when the transition period ends? It is good news that the UK government has increased to 30,000 the number of visas to seasonal workers, who will be able to come to Britain for up to 6 months. Unfortunately, this is where the good news end. This new ‘visa arrangement’ comes with a heavy price. Each work permit will cost £244, which for many interested individuals might be simply too expensive. What is even more interesting is that citizens from some countries e.g. Turkey or Macedonia will pay less (£55) than seasonal workers from other countries e.g. Romania, Bulgaria or Slovenia. Reason? Some countries are not members of the Council of Europe’s Social Chapter.

Are there any other major obstacles, which might stop people from coming to Britain? Of course, plenty. Each person applying will have to demonstrate that they have enough money in their account to support themselves, at least £1270. Each employer will also have to issue a certificate of sponsorship. Moreover, each applicant will have to travel to a visa application centre to have their photograph and fingerprints taken. A lot of hustle? I think so. Would I come to Britain if had to go through so many hoops? The simple is answer is no.

Is that the end of the “application saga”? No, there is a lot more to it than we think. My personal worry is that if an applicant can’t meet the required financial criteria, they would still be able to come to the UK, however they would rely on the financial support of their employers. It seems like that the application process is formed in such a way that it can’t be applied to any other sectors of the economy and therefore most seasonal workers would be forced to continue working on farms and they could be possibly exposed to labour exploitation. Some might not speak good English, which would make them more vulnerable.

However, what is truly astonishing is that 98% (!) of all farming workforce, in 2019, came from Romania and Bulgaria. In my view, the government has introduced a system, which is complicated and quite frankly, immoral. I agree that the government needs to ensure that some of these jobs are “picked up” by the local workforce. However, replacing an “ocean of EU nationals”, willing to take up these really hard jobs won’t be easy and it simply won’t happen overnight. In my view, this is a short-sighted policy, which will have a detrimental impact on the farming industry. I also worry that as a result, we will pay a higher cost for food in general in our supermarkets. Due to potential shortage of workers, I am also certain that the cost of producing the food locally will inevitably increase and we as a nation, will continue to import fruit and vegetables, regardless of Brexit implications and additional red tape.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor