Where next?

It beggars belief that a party led by the most incompetent, lying and self-serving group in modern times can carry not quite all, but most, before it in an election. What are we to do?

First, thank goodness for those who have held back the Tory tide: Labour in Wales, those glorious patches of the UK where Liberal Democrats and Greens have prevailed and, the Scots who remain unimpressed by Tory falsehoods.

But overall the picture is dismal. How can this well-educated and well-informed electorate vote for a group who almost on a daily basis betray all that is decent and honourable about our country?

There are two options. Either there’s something wrong with the electorate or something wrong with the opposition.

Since we cannot “dissolve “ the electorate and find another, indeed it would be pompous and presumptuous to want to do so, we must look to the opposition, including ourselves.

It’s too early to tally all of the votes cast on this Super Thursday, but it is a fair bet that the total number of votes cast of what might loosely be called “progressive forces” (Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and many nationalists) will exceed the votes cast for the Tories.(In the “Landslide election of 2019 which gave Johnson his 80 seat majority, and ignoring the nationalists and others, it was 43% Tories and 46% “Progressive.”)

Either we allow the Tories to use their money, their control of much of the media, and their shameless disregard for truth to hang on to the reins of power for another couple of decades or we get together to stop them.

Yes, I know, this will provoke groans about “siren voices” from some of our stalwarts who have tried to work with Labour and been rebuffed by their self-righteous assumption that Labour and Labour alone have the recipe for the good society and we should get off their patch and let them get on with it.

But it is time to stop mentioning that and look for the possible foundations for a Progressive Alliance.

I believe it would be possible to form a united front under the broad umbrella of Truth, Fairness and Opportunity.

Those three headings are all capable of wide interpretation and each of the co-operating parties would be able to interpret them in their own way.

Given that much of the Tories’ recent progress has been based on lies and deceit, a promise that we will try to avoid misleading but catchy sound-bites and improbable distortions, and argue on the facts as they are known, the “Truth.” should be welcomed. This might be extended to cover measures to achieve a more balanced press, the financing of misinformation via “dark money,” regulation of social media and support for rather than sniping at the BBC.

Under “Fairness” we would cover in various ways a generous social security safety-net and, whilst rewarding skills , effort and enterprise, curb the obscene rewards that some of the leading rentiers grab.

By “Opportunity” we would mean not “equality of opportunity to become unequal” – that’s the Tory version – but opportunity for each individual to reach his or her potential and, from dukes (if we must have them) to dustmen (whom we must have) be entitled to equal concern and respect.

Liberal Democrats have a unique contribution to make to achieving this vision. So have the Greens and many Nationalists and Regionalists.

The Labour Party, who have been the main carriers of the torch for ”the many not the few” for the past century must be persuaded to recognise that they can no longer win on their own and encouraged to work with us to achieve this vision.

* Peter Wrigley is a former candidate in both Westminster and European elections and is currently president of Batley and Spen liberal Democrats