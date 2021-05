Lib Dems gain control of St Albans with 5 gains

https://twitter.com/StAlbansLDs/status/1391355034189901824?s=20Good news from Hertfordshire. We have taken control of St Albans District Council.

Chris White has been leading a minority administration since 2019 but we have now made 5 gains to take total control.

Chris was re-elected with 62% of the vote inΒ Clarence ward.

Here are some of the delighted victors:

Paul de Kort @pauldekort1 and Pip Liver @PhilippaLiver take BOTH district seats in Harpenden East πŸ‘ πŸ‘ πŸ”Ά pic.twitter.com/GIXXbBsNfo — St Albans Lib Dems πŸ”Ά (@StAlbansLDs) May 9, 2021

The wins keep coming! Well done to Chris Davies @theliberalview , still district cllr in Verulam πŸ”Ά pic.twitter.com/OFrjOyGgB1 — St Albans Lib Dems πŸ”Ά (@StAlbansLDs) May 9, 2021

Mark Pedroz celebrating his win in Ashley ward πŸ™Œ – well done Mark!πŸ”Ά pic.twitter.com/MJIZkCG73K — St Albans Lib Dems πŸ”Ά (@StAlbansLDs) May 9, 2021

Congrats to Raj Visram – elected district councillor of Marshalswick North! πŸ‘ πŸ”Ά pic.twitter.com/2THLtEBTHn — St Albans Lib Dems πŸ”Ά (@StAlbansLDs) May 9, 2021

A big well done to Sarwar Shamsher – new Lib Dem district cllr of Sopwell ward πŸ”Ά pic.twitter.com/PpNsYfzKD0 — St Albans Lib Dems πŸ”Ά (@StAlbansLDs) May 9, 2021

Congrats to @SineadHowland – newly elected Lib Dem district councillor of Batchwood πŸ‘ πŸ‘ πŸ”Ά pic.twitter.com/PttBSDYMgW — St Albans Lib Dems πŸ”Ά (@StAlbansLDs) May 9, 2021

Yesterday, Liberal Democrats gained 4 seats on Hertfordshire County Council to take them to 23 seats. Another 7 and the Tories lose control…

Congratulations to everyone for a fabulous effort.