The Voice

Lib Dems gain control of St Albans with 5 gains

By | Sun 9th May 2021 - 2:57 pm

https://twitter.com/StAlbansLDs/status/1391355034189901824?s=20Good news from Hertfordshire. We have taken control of St Albans District Council.

Chris White has been leading a minority administration since 2019 but we have now made 5 gains to take total control.

Chris was re-elected with 62% of the vote in  Clarence ward.

Here are some of the delighted victors:

Yesterday, Liberal Democrats gained 4 seats on Hertfordshire County Council to take them to 23 seats. Another 7 and the Tories lose control…

Congratulations to everyone for a fabulous effort.

 

 

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Little Jackie Paper
    John Marriott. 'If you ask most people, they might well tell you it’s to stop telling them how they ought to run their lives. Most people can’t see why they...
  • Paul Barker
    I agree but we dont need to wait for Labour, we should be talking to The Greens now. On the wider picture, I am very relieved that We are not facing any Net ...
  • Hireton
    I'm not not currently a Lib Dem voter although I have in the past voted Liberal, SDP, and Lib Dem so I should be in your target voter range so here are a few th...
  • John Marriott
    Before the recriminations and white flag waving begin, let’s not forget that elections took place in the midst of a pandemic. Many of us felt that they should...
  • Andrew Tampion
    "British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has again demonstrated his disdain for international law by slipping in additional restrictions related to the licensing o...