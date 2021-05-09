8 Lib Dem GAINS in Oxfordshire – including Tory Council Leader’s seat

Lib Dems in Oxfordshire have taken 8 seats from the Conservatives and are now just one seat behind them.

One of the seats was that of the County Council Leader in Woodstock.

To add to Tory miseries, they also lost a seat in affluent Chipping Norton to Labour.

And there could be more..

In terms of numbers, it is now Con 22-21 LD. BUT. A Tory seat is contested by Labour and likely to have a legal challenge. If it reverts then we level peg. Either way, the progressives win! — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) May 9, 2021

Final Oxfordshire Council Results

Conservative 22 (-9)

Liberal Democrat 21 (+8)

Labour 15 (+1)

Green 3 (+3)

Other 2 (-3) Before and after maps below show the huge change. Presumably the Liberal Democrats will now lead a rainbow coalition on the council. Big Tory loss! pic.twitter.com/LGRlWnqy09 — Andy McKay 🔶 (@andygmckay) May 9, 2021

Good work by the brilliant Oxfordshire team.

