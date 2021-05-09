Caron Lindsay

8 Lib Dem GAINS in Oxfordshire – including Tory Council Leader’s seat

By | Sun 9th May 2021 - 6:46 pm

Lib Dems in Oxfordshire have taken 8 seats from the Conservatives and are now just one seat behind them.

One of the seats was that of the County Council Leader in Woodstock.

To add to Tory miseries, they also lost a seat in affluent Chipping Norton to Labour.

And there could be more..

Good work by the brilliant Oxfordshire team.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

