Which kind of equality do the Lib Dems value most?

Considering here just everyone living in Britain, all of whom Liberal Democrats value, what kind of equality should we seek for them? And what matters most for public policy?

Equality of treatment in health and social care, I suppose we expect and the nation demands, not just our party. So far there is no disagreement. But equality of educational opportunity for all children and young people? We haven’t got that in our country, far from it. For Liberal Democrats to campaign for it when we aren’t prepared to reduce the privileges of the private schools perhaps limits our efforts, but we will surely try to help.

Do we seek equality of income for all? Hardly. Or of wealth ownership? Scarcely. But we do want nobody to live in poverty.

Then, how about equal freedom for everyone to have satisfying lives? Yes, certainly. Equal freedom to ensure our children have good lives? Yes, surely. However, both those last two aspects of equality depend on freedom, which to me is the greatest good.

Well, equality is a Liberal Democrat value as well as freedom. We as a party wanted everyone to have the equal provision of a basic citizens’ income when we passed the UBI motion at the last Conference. However, is it not possible, if that is the only income-related equality we seek, that the nation might in achieving it become more unequal? Because there could be large swathes of the working-age population in future subsisting on the basic income, whether out of necessity or to relish the freedom it represents. Perhaps we will stop trying to help everyone who wants a job to find one. Perhaps we will stop bothering about them not having a home of their own, rented or privately owned? Well, no, you will say, of course we want everyone to have a secure and affordable home – equality in that. So housing benefit must continue.

What if our citizens in receipt of basic income want never again to need to visit a food bank for essential supplies? Will we have to ensure that their basic income is enough to give them some choice of foodstuffs? Do we care if they can’t afford to have a meal out once in a while, or special food for religious ceremonies and anniversaries?

And what if the people can’t ever afford to travel to a holiday? In olden times there would be a charabanc trip on a Bank Holiday. Nowadays citizens at least expect to get a break of a few days at a holiday park. For the matter of that we all expect a lot more than our grandparents ever got. To have all kinds of digital aids, and a choice of clothes and footwear, not to mention of course central heating and hot water on tap and much else that is now taken for granted. Will a citizen’s basic income take care of all that?

Apparently there is in Britain “a general belief that our own efforts are key to getting ahead”, to quote from an arresting new study called Unequal Britain (ifs.org.uk/inequality/unequal-britain) So perhaps the Tories have been right all along, with their attitude that people of working age have to find paying jobs in order to free themselves from poverty, which a basic income won’t automatically give them, depending on the level at which it is set.

What kind of equality do we Liberal Democrats want most, then? Some of us may care most of all about racial or gender inequalities, or the wealth and opportunities divide between the rich South-east and the poorer areas of the Midlands and North. But for me I think it has to be equality of respect for people’s individual choices, and the equal right of everyone to have the freedom to choose, which in our unequal society many lack because so many live in poverty. And I also want young people in our country today all to have similar educational and job opportunities, and housing choices, as my baby-boomer generation was so fortunate to have.

