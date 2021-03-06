Observations of an Ex Pat – Why is America Great?

Trump supporters continue to sport MAGA hats and shout “Make America Great Again” at rallies. It is a catchy slogan which has captured the conservative American imagination. It is here to stay whether Donald Trump is in or out of the White House.

But what does it mean? What makes America great and, perhaps more importantly, what makes it un-great?

The answer is complicated by the difficulty of wedding individual perspectives to universal truths. But I think it is important to search for it, so I have asked the opinion of a number of people with whom I have worked with over the years.

Carla Rapoport is an American journalist who has worked as a foreign correspondent, editor and publisher for Fortune and The Economist on three continents. She said that the answer I sought was best summed up in a key phrase from the American pledge of allegiance: “One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” She added that American economic might “flows from being a union. Lose that and lose all that makes us good.”

French diplomat Jean-Michel Gaussot served as an ambassador four times over and was partly educated in the US. He answered my question with a list of rhetoricals which finished with “can America be great if it concentrates only on materialistic values, forgetting its ideals of liberty and respect for human rights and abroad?”

Another diplomat, this time British, is Ambassador Myles Wickstead replied that the single word “democracy” sums up American greatness. He added that American democracy has been “challenged” over the past four years and “triumphed”. “This will allow America to be a leading and positive role in the world again” which “in the eyes of the rest of the world, is what will make America great again.”

From the world of business I sought the views of Matthew Green, a finance director of a multinational. He placed a high premium on American culture but also said: “Americans doubtless think that there is a political aspect to greatness as in the 19th century concept of Great Powers—those powers that push minor powers around. It is impossible to separate this ‘being great’ from being a bully….Bullies must be respected, but I don’t call them great. China is very powerful, but it is not a great country in the way America still is.”

Back to journalists, and a former British journalist of the year, John Marquis, who admits to having been an Americaphile in the past. But “my views have changed radically over the last four years. I now see it as primarily a land of gun-toting boneheads, Bible-bashing religious bigots and shallow-based backwoodsmen.”

American missionary Paul Hanak voted for Donald Trump and considers himself a staunch Republican. He opined that “American greatness comes from the recognition of the worth of the individual, and the fact that each individual has inalienable rights grounded in natural law, not on loan from the government.”

The view from the developing world was provided by respected Indian journalist Ramananda Sengupta. He stressed the importance of the “American dream… which essentially revolves around the notion that anyone can attain their own version of success in a society where upward mobility is possible for everyone…This is particularly resonant with immigrants, many of whom lack such opportunities in their own countries.”

One man who immigrated to America as a child was Hungarian-born Tibor Nagy who rose through the ranks of the American diplomatic service to become US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Marrying America’s natural resources to a dynamic immigrant base has, in his opinion, created “the richest, most dynamic, productive and powerful nation in the world.” He adds: “Being able to thrive materially and professionally is wonderful, but it is the right to be free which most of us from overseas truly value.”

Back to my journalist friends and former defence correspondent Stuart Birch who stressed America’s world role since December 1941 when American isolation ended. Since then, he said, America has offered its “established strengths, capabilities and influence to make the world a safe place. That is a great role indeed.”

The last word is left to friend, neighbour and retired senior British diplomat Tim Holmes who asserts that both America’s greatness and weakness can be found in its written constitution – “A document which expresses basic truths while at the same time leaving the country stuck in an 18th century political and philosophical mould.”

To Trump and his sloganeering supporters, American greatness is measured in dollars and cents and a rose-coloured view of the immediate post-war years. The irony is that they failed – and are failing – because they ignored the values necessary to underwrite success. The more they push their version of American greatness they closer they come to destroying it.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”