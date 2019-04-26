Who Needs a Referendum Most?

Sometimes it’s difficult to detect when the wind has changed. Now may be one of those times.

For nearly three years we’ve been pushing for a referendum. We all know why. It was our only chance to get what we really want, remaining a full member of the EU.

Consider, though, where we are now. The Tory/Labour talks are going nowhere. Theresa May keeps threatening to put binding options before the House of Commons and accept the result, but her party probably won’t let her do that, and the House is unlikely to pass the procedural motion to allow those votes to happen.

Soft Brexit is going out of fashion. Nobody really wants it, and both sides agree it would be crazy to obey all the EU rules without having a vote or a say.

We are now close to the point where only two options remain on the table. We either crash out or remain.

It’s not impossible, but highly unlikely, that any UK decision will be made by the new end of October deadline. At that point, will the EU just let the UK have more time? I think that’s unlikely. Macron put down his marker last time and in October is likely to insist on getting his way.

That will leave Parliament with a straight choice of crashing out or Revoking Article 50. Even the pessimists among us must conclude that the available evidence strongly suggests it would vote to Revoke.

Therefore, we are more likely to get what we want without a referendum than the hard Brexiters are to get what they want without a referendum. But we’re still pushing for it with all we have, while the hard Brexiters can’t see that a referendum is their only chance of getting what they want.

In my view, it’s time to start shifting our focus. I’m not suggesting we drop the demand for a referendum, only that we begin to shift focus to what we really want by making the case for EU membership. The European Elections give us a great opportunity to do just that.

Whether we stay in the EU through a referendum or by revocation, we need to be putting the positive case for EU membership. Through the efforts of the Liberal Democrats, the Peoples’ Vote and others, we now have what we’ve never had before, a mass pro-European movement. We need to keep that thriving.

For us, a referendum was a means of achieving what we want. It was not the end itself. The hard Brexiters may eventually see the reality of their position and start supporting a referendum. If they do, we should graciously agree. If they don’t, they have a lot more to lose than we do.

* Chris Leeds is a member of Bromley Liberal Democrats