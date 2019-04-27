The Voice

Jo Swinson on Marr tomorrow

By | Sat 27th April 2019 - 7:08 pm

Lib Dem Deputy Leader Jo Swinson will be on The Andrew Marr Show (which will be presented by Mishal Hussein) at 9am tomorrow on BBC1.

This is a critical weekend for the party in the run-up to the critical local elections. A good performance will be a superb launchpad in our quest to establish ourselves as the Stop Brexit party to vote for in the European elections.

 

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 27th Apr - 6:12pm
    The EU election is your 2nd referendum. And under a PR system of voting, it will be a clear reflection of how much, or if,...
  • User AvatarBernard Aris 27th Apr - 6:11pm
    The present Labour massive dust-up about NOT mentioning the Second Referendum on their election folder means unwelcome double expenses on that item, as well as...
  • User Avatartonyhill 27th Apr - 5:51pm
    "choice of wine"? I thought Trump doesn't drink alcohol.
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 27th Apr - 5:38pm
    Paul Walter: How do you know ? Stranger things have happened. King Charles II appointed a clergyman to be a bishop after he had openly...
  • User Avatarexpats 27th Apr - 5:26pm
    Paul Barker 27th Apr '19 - 4:58pm................ At the very least putting our 3 Votes together would give us around 20% .......................... Not really. After...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 27th Apr - 4:58pm
    I think we have established that The Change strategy so far is a bit rubbish but after The coming Elections they may see sense &...