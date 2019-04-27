Jo Swinson on Marr tomorrow

Lib Dem Deputy Leader Jo Swinson will be on The Andrew Marr Show (which will be presented by Mishal Hussein) at 9am tomorrow on BBC1.
#marr with @MishalHusainBBC on Sunday at 9am
Father @MartinJMagill on #LyraMcKee’s funeral@Conservatives Chair @BrandonLewis
Lib Dem Deputy Leader @joswinson
Labour’s Andrew @GwynneMP
Actor Lesley Manville
Plus the news review w/ @HenryNewman & Aditya @chakrabortty@BBCOne pic.twitter.com/c30RhzFHKh
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 27, 2019
This is a critical weekend for the party in the run-up to the critical local elections. A good performance will be a superb launchpad in our quest to establish ourselves as the Stop Brexit party to vote for in the European elections.