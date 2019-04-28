Caron Lindsay

A little Brexit quiz…

I am now back from my blissful trip to the Highlands. Yesterday morning I woke up to this amazing view. We had enjoyed a week of mostly sunshine and some really hot days. Nine hours after this photo was taken, we were heading home in temperatures struggling to reach double figures and driving rain.

While I was away, I went out canvassing with our top of the list in Scotland Euro candidate Sheila Ritchie in Inverness. It’s great to be welcomed on to doorsteps again. Our message that a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit went down exceptionally well. Labour remainers were annoyed with their own party’s ambiguous stance on Brexit and were willing to lend us their votes for this election.

This is consistent with what others are finding across the country. Conservative remainers are exasperated with the failings of their party and are switching to us.

The prospect of another, imminent independence referendum is also making some SNP leaning voters think again about backing that party.

If there was ever an election worth throwing extra effort at, this is it. We can change the direction of our country and we should all be out there as often as we can over the next month.

Let’s get behind our brilliant candidates and make this a campaign to remember. If you haven’t been canvassing since the coalition years, get out there. You will notice a big difference.

Our prospects in the European elections will be improved by a good showing in the local elections on Thursday. We need to show that momentum so if you are in an area that doesn’t have elections, please go to somewhere that does or do some phone canvassing in the next few days or knocking up on polling day.

Getting lots more Lib Dem councillors is a good end in itself, but this year we have the added incentive of putting a stop to Brexit and establishing ourselves as the best option for remainers to vote for on May 23rd.

Let’s get to it.

But while you are having your breakfast, have a bit of fun with this Brexit quiz. We went to a pub quiz in Fortrose on Thursday night and were languishing in a pretty poor last place until the final round.  That round was one of these where you can get loads of bonus points if you can predict how many questions you will get right. And if you don’t meet your target, you end up losing half your score.

The subject was Brexit in people and numbers which was a bit more up my street than Michael Caine movies and tv crime dramas which had led to our last place predicament.

We stormed from last to fourth. It turns out we could have gambled more and come third.

How many of these questions would you get right? No cheating – you are not allowed to use the internet to help you.

  1. Who is the President of the European Commission?
  2. Name two of the three Brexit secretaries we have had.
  3. To the nearest decimal place, what was the result of the 2016 referendum?
  4. Sabine Weyand is the deputy of a key player in the Brexit negotiations. Who?
  5. How much did the Deal lose by in the first Meaningful Vote?
  6. Name two of the three Conservative MPs who left the party to join the Independent Group on 20th February.
  7. Who is the Irish Prime Minister?
  8. What is Donald Tusk’s role?
  9. What post does Simon Coveney hold?
  10. Who wrote The Bad Boys of Brexit?
  11. On the morning after the referendum, Sarah Vine says that she quoted a 10 word line from a  classic 1960s to Michael Gove. What was that line?

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 28th Apr '19 - 10:27am

    There is zero chance of the Scottish Liberal Democrats supporting independence, Martin.

    It is a terrible idea – and being out of both unions would be disastrous for us.

    At least in the Brexit negotiations, you had one party, the EU, which was consistent and united. The prospect of negotiating independence between the SNP and whichever right winger is leading the Conservatives at the time is not edifying.

