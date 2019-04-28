Paul Walter

Panic amongst Conservative councillors up for election next Thursday: ‘We’re an endangered species…We’re doomed…It’s extraordinarily bad’

By | Sun 28th April 2019 - 10:30 am

There are some signs of panic in the ranks of Conservative councillors who are up for election next Thursday.

Councillor Alan Law of West Berkshire Council wrote to the Telegraph on 23rd April:

SIR – I am a member of an endangered species: a Conservative councillor standing for re-election on May 2.

Harry Phibbs on Conservative Home has been regularly talking to Conservative candidates on the ground, finding considerable disquiet:

…among most of the councillors and candidates I spoke to the prevailing mood was still downcast. Seasoned campaigners were shocked by the level of anger they encountered on the nation doorsteps – invariably from Brexiteers who felt betrayed.

One councillor in the East Midlands told me:

“I had somebody who was so furious he started getting a nosebleed. Even then he kept talking about the local Conservative MP letting him down.”

Someone from the North West, in a Conservative council, suggested that this week it was (an) even harder pounding than last week:

“The decision to hold the Euro Elections is a disaster for us. For a start, it confuses matters. People think we might be canvassing for them and then really go mad. Before we have a chance of talking about local issues they start the conversation by saying they will definitely not be voting for us in the Euro Elections.”

“Frankly, I think we are doomed. All our work on new housing, on infrastructure. It’s not what people are want to talk about. We don’t have UKIP candidates. But if Labour supporters vote and Conservatives don’t it’s not that hard to predict the outcome.”

In another Phibbs article he reported this statement from “traditional Conservative territory in the South-East”:

It is extraordinarily bad. We have seriously considered stopping canvassing for the time being in case it does more harm than good. Could we be annoying people, winding them up? Over and over again people are saying they will ‘never vote Conservative again.’ I’ve been campaigning for several years now and I have never encountered this pure rage on the doorstep before.

Another councillor from a rural district said:

I must emphasise that the problem is not just with Brexiteers. It is wider than that. It’s down to trust and there is very precious little of it left. There is this dismay at the incompetence and the duplicity. People coming on and saying one thing one week and then doing the opposite the next week.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • nigel hunter 28th Apr '19 - 11:15am

    Let’s not get too ‘excited and dream of a Tory melt down. If it happens we can then ‘stick the knife in’ as they have done to us in the past. Let us stick to hard campaigning and if the media ask us how many seats we will win say we are aiming for as many as we can get.

  • frankie 28th Apr '19 - 11:25am

    I’ve highlighted a partial comment from conservative home
    “Reminds me of the Lib Dems `What I say to them is `yes, I realise how frustrated you are with austerity and tuition fees – but these are the local elections this is who you are electing to be your local councillor who you want to provide local services` – err it didn’t quite go like that then – it won’t be going like that this time. ”

    Well what a tragedy the conservatives no longer have the Lib Dems to act as their whipping boys. I suspect call me Dave and Gideon bitterly regret shafting Clegg, Danny and co, but as the poster on conservativehome ended his comment

    “Sorry politics is a rough old game. The Conservatives did really well in the council elections of 2017 when `Brexit meant Brexit`. Now that it’s the opposite they’re going to do really badly.”

  • nigel hunter 28th Apr '19 - 11:32am

    W hat is the position of the Brexit party in both the locals and Euro’s? Will Tory Brexiteer’s voters stay at home in the locals or vote Ukip? If the EU elections take place will the Brexit party beat the Tories? Who are the Brexit Party EU candidates other than Ms Mogg and Widdicombe? What is Farage’s policies? He is not saying until after the elections. Is he hedging his bets? Will he be hoping for a seat to both disrupt the EU whilst feathering his own nest like before. Lots of questions.

  • theakes 28th Apr '19 - 11:44am

    What is important will it have any effect on our performance one way or the other. I await Friday with both hope and trepidation.

  • frankie 28th Apr '19 - 11:44am

    Few UKIP candidates are standing, so if anyone thinks I’ll pop out and vote UKIP they’ll be lucky to find a candidate in their ward to vote for. For info Lib Dems are fighting 53%

    “What’s more that rise of seven percentage points is better than Labour, up two (to 77%), the Greens, down eight (to 30%) or Ukip, down twenty-eight (to 16%). It also beats the Conservatives, although as they were at 93% last time, their three point rise is getting close to as large as it practically can be.”

    https://www.markpack.org.uk/158355/two-cheers-for-the-number-of-lib-dem-local-election-candidates/

  • Richard Underhill 28th Apr '19 - 12:23pm

    http://evolvepolitics.com/average-age-tory-member-just-skyrocketed-72-seriously/

  • nigel hunter 28th Apr '19 - 12:45pm

    That evolve politics info is from OCtober 2017. What has happened since?

  • John Marriott 28th Apr '19 - 1:32pm

    The Tories an endangered species? Not around here, mate? Back in 1995, when I fought my third North Kesteven District Council Election, the Tory candidates didn’t even have the word ‘Conservative’ on their leaflets. Many ‘Independents’ were elected, who eventually, surprise, surprise, emerged four years later as Tories.

    They’ve got braver since then, although, back in 2013, when UKIP were the second largest group on the Lincolnshire County Council – but not for long – it was clear that quite a few were actually closet anti EU Tories. Four years later, all had disappeared, except for a few who had even before the election, aligned themselves with the Conservatives, who won 58 of the 70 seats available.

    I shan’t be voting next week, a) because the choice in my ward is between a Tory and someone called a ‘Lincolnshire Independent’ and b) because I want to see both District and County Councils abolished and replaced with a Unitary Authority. What about the local Town Council? Well, I think the last time we had an election for any of the five, now six wards for our Town Council, other than the occasional mid term by-election, was in 1999. Local democracy? Pull the other one, please!

  • Roland 28th Apr '19 - 1:38pm

    >That evolve politics info is from OCtober 2017. What has happened since?
    Probably a further decline in membership – specifically the under 30’s; unfortunately probably not a decline in the number of well-heeled off-shore supporters who keep throwing money at the tory party. One can only hope that those unnamed sources funding pro-Brexit groups have redirected monies that previously they would have thrown at the tories…

    It would be interesting to actually know. Either way, I suspect having to run two campaigns (local and EU elections) is going to seriously stain Tory party financies. I would be very wary of the Conservatives becoming converts to state funding of political parties…

