Ann Widdecombe: “I’m truculent, I’m succulent, I am a star”

By | Sun 28th April 2019 - 12:00 pm

With Ann Widdecombe’s adoption as a candidate for the European Parliament by the Brexit party, it seems timely to give another outing for this wonderful sketch by Victoria Wood from her Christmas 2000 one-off “Victoria Wood and all the trimmings”. This was well before Ann Widdecombe left politics for a career in celebrity television, most notably sweeping the floor (literally) on Strictly Come Dancing. So this was quite a prophetic work, and a piece of typically gentle genius by the much-missed Victoria Wood.

  • Jennie 28th Apr '19 - 1:29pm

    I feel a deal of disquiet about things that make AW appear to be a loveable dancing granny, rather than the horrendous illiberal right winger she is.

    But you’re right, it’s a good sketch.

