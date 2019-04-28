Why More United’s MP network could lead to a much better politics

While I was away, I kept my eye on what was going on in the world. It was good for me to have a few days when I didn’t even open my laptop to write about it, though.

But now I’m back, I want to highlight some of this week’s key events.

One which caught my eye was the launch of the More United MPs’ Network. From Politics Home:

The group said MPs in the newly-established network will lead campaigns on issues such as poverty and homelessness, responsible technology, mental health and climate change. The campaign has vowed to capitalise on the “clear appetite” of the public to use online petitions, and has vowed to attract more than 250,000 members, including 100 MPs by next year. Those who lead and support More United campaigns will also be eligible for money raised by the wider campaign at general elections – with almost £500,000 given out to supportive candidates via crowdfunding in 2017. Conservative former minister Nicky Morgan and Labour’s David Lammy are among the group, which also includes figures from the SNP, Change UK, the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and the Greens’ Caroline Lucas. More United CEO Bess Mayhew said: “People see cross-party working as a proxy for trust in politics. When polling shows that only three out of ten people believe they can make a difference by getting involved in politics something has to change. “By uniting MPs who can find common ground on divisive issues we want to show there is a way to move Britain forward and work together to build a fair and thriving country.”

Our Christine Jardine was one of three MPs who co-wrote a piece for the Huffington Post about the initiative:

Members of the More United MP Network have already expressed an interest in exploring new ways to prevent poverty, future-proof the rules that regulate giant technology companies, inject urgency into efforts to tackle climate change and do more to tackle growing mental health issues. There is a strong desire throughout the country for politics to be done differently. For some people this means the need for a new political party. That’s not an option any of us will consider but we do hope we can work with colleagues from all parties to try and stake out long-term solutions (or at least positive improvements) on issues that otherwise risk becoming short-term political footballs in our adversarial atmosphere. That atmosphere can be changed. It is possible to have a pluralist politics where people are able to disagree fundamentally on a range of issues but also agree wholeheartedly on others. After all, that is what it is to be human. At a time when some politicians are fearful for their own safety we all need to be able to show our human side and cross-party working is one way of doing that – here’s to much more of it.

In their article, they raise the example of how a campaign on immigration worked out a consensus on some policy proposals from some very differing views.

They emphasise that they are all committed to their own parties, and don’t see the need for any new party, but they will co-operate to further key values of openness and fairness.

It has been great to see so much cross-party co-operation in this Parliament, particularly among women MPs who have collaborated on issues like abortion for women in Northern Ireland and period poverty as well as Brexit. It’s important because it’s very difficult to spew vitriol on people you have a good working relationship with at election time and that is bound, in some areas at least, to improve the quality of political discourse. It should also make it more difficult to oppose something you agree with just because the other lot thought it up. And when you have worked together to achieve something, it makes it more likely that when you do disagree, you will do so well. And we really need some good current role models in the art of good disagreement.

In this context, the More United discussion on tribalism with Stephen Kinnock and Heidi Allen will be intersting, particularly as Ms Allen leads a party that has decided not to co-operate with others for the European elections while at the same time styling itself as the home of the Remain Alliance. There seems an inherent contradiction there.

We have to hope that this sort of collaborative working will be habit-forming and will continue even if the first past the post system delivers a large majority for one party,

The rise of extremist politics of division and fear means that those of us who want to see a diverse, open, free society have to work together whether we like it or not. We need to stand against the clear racism and xenophobia of the likes of Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson as well as those in the Conservative Party who think that the only way to save themselves is to embrace their divisive rhetoric.

I suspect that we Liberal Democrats will think of some of the initiatives supported by the new network will be a little timid and won’t go as far was we would like. And we’d be right to think that. But if this group can drag the Overton Window back towards progressive values, we can argue loudly where we want to go further. We can’t let our policy making come down to the lowest common denominator approach. That would mean we would never get any good radical reforms.

I guess the art is knowing where to compromise. We wouldn’t have a Scottish Parliament now if the Scottish Constitutional Convention hadn’t come up with a proposal that everybody could agree on – and Liberal Democrats helped shape that by persuading Labour towards a larger slice of proportionally elected MSPs. We would have preferred even more, but we ended up with something broadly sensible that delivers something like the Parliament people asked for.

It is important that we preserve our own, liberal identity. The country needs a strong liberal voice, now more than at any other time in my life and we’re it. But part of that liberalism is our capacity and desire to work with others to deliver change – and this country is in dire need of reform..

