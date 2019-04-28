Jo: If you want a future in the EU, you need to vote Liberal Democrat

Jo Swinson went on The Andrew Marr Show today to give an unequivocal message that a vote for the Liberal Democrats was a vote to stop Brexit.
In contrast, she warned that a vote for Labour was a vote for Brexit.
“A vote for Labour is a vote for #Brexit”
Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson talks to Mishal Husain on #Marr about the European elections
https://t.co/BGEwhMG2Q6 pic.twitter.com/qqYvVWSBlR
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 28, 2019
She also said that it was a shame that pro Remain parties weren’t voting together in the European elections, but she emphasised that they would continue to work together in Parliament for a People’s Vote to ensure we could stay in the EU.
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson tells #Marr it is “a shame” that anti-Brexit parties aren’t working together at the European elections #Marr #Brexit https://t.co/BGEwhMG2Q6 pic.twitter.com/53zTgm7jJJ
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 28, 2019
Jo faced some challenging questions from Mishal Hussein. The very first one was about austerity and its effect on local government and how that squared with our local elections campaign.
Jo answered that one as well as she could, pointing out the effectiveness of Liberal Democrat councils and councillors in delivering for their communities but acknowledging the cuts and the economic crisis at the time when the Coalition Government came to power and highlighting how much worse the Conservatives got when we left Government.
She performed really well and did what she needed to do – hammer home the “Vote for Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit” message and talk about our excellent prospects in the local elections. She was very clear on both of these points.
She wasn’t put off course by the technical problems that delayed the start of the programme. Jo explains what happened here.
Finally ready to go on #Marr, after the studio technical problems – looking forward to talking to @MishalHusainBBC about Lib Dem local election campaign and how every Lib Dem vote in the Euro elections is a vote to stop Brexit. pic.twitter.com/9Ll0KUejun
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) April 28, 2019
Watch the whole thing here from 18:42
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I thought Jo was briljant too, but the “Brexit in the media”context sure helped too:
1) the piece in The Observer today of a Labour activist’s revolt (including pressure on the Monumentum people on the NEC) about putting the Second Referendum pledge in the EP manifesto and the EP campaign folders; coupled with the news on the Guardian website from Labour negotiator (with the May Government) Rebecca Long-Baily MP, that Labour is willing to dump the Referendum bit in order to get a stitchup deal with May;
2) The iffing and butting of Labours campaign manager on the same Marr show about that Referendum pledge in the EP campaign;
3) The Labour council re-opening a local coal mine just when Corbyn seeks to distract attention from the civil war in his party (by all of a sudden declaring a “Climate Emergency”); and
4) the litany of complaining Tory Activsts being demoralised the Tory party charman was confronted with (see the LDV posting about that below).
“A vote for Labour is a vote for Brexit”
As, no doubt, is a vote for the Tories, UKIP, and the Brexit Party.
Ms Swinson doesn’t seem to have much foresight in pushing this argument. What is she going to say after the results are all known ? Is she then going to acknowledge that the total vote for Brexit was much higher that the total vote for Remain?
“3) The Labour council re-opening a local coal mine just when Corbyn seeks to distract attention from the civil war in his party .”
The Council is not reopening a coal mine. Cumbria Council as Mineral Planning Authority has approved an application from West Cumbria Mining to mine metallurgical or coking coal. The carbon in coking coal is used to reduce iron ore in a blast furnace. As far as I am aware Liberal Democrats support steel UK production. Indeed Welsh Liberal Democrats have been at the forefront of campaigns to keep steel works open.
Where was Andrew? Come back, all is forgiven. Not the greatest ‘Marr’, what with the ‘technical problems’, which forced a change of channel and an overly aggressive Mishal Husain. Quite frankly, the politicians on display were, to a man (and woman) less than impressive. Which makes me reckon that the turnout next Thursday will be poor. Mind you, given the number of people with postal votes that won’t be that surprising!
As for Ms Swinson’s saying it was “a shame that Pro Remain parties weren’t voting together” in the Euro Elections, I’d call that a disaster. I’m sure that that bit of iPhone posted ore interview was well intentioned; but it makes her sound like an excited schoolgirl, who can’t quite believe where she is. God, I really hate social media. But again, I am 75 and my views don’t really count any more in this brave new world of instant communication. Ah well, back to Jurassic Park, then.
Peter Martin
My guess is it will be more of the “it was a protest vote against the Tories/people were confused/revoke article 50” stuff.
Right now we are saying that a Vote for Labour will probably make Brexit more likely, given Corbyns long-standing opposition to The EU, that seems reasonable.
When it comes to counting up the Votes we have to recognise that most Voters pay almost no attention to Politics & that Labour have run a very “Clever” campaign to convince both Leavers & Remainers that they are really on their side. It makes no sense to put all Labour Voters or all Consevatives in in one camp or the other.
It’s a pity that the coal mine was actually supported by Liberal Democrat councillors.
Bernard, you need to be careful in what you believe. As Gwyn Williams says “The Council is not reopening a coal mine. Cumbria Council as Mineral Planning Authority has approved an application from West Cumbria Mining to mine metallurgical or coking coal,” but in addition, Cumbria is controlled by a joint Labour and Lib Dem administration and the vote was unanimous with all councillors of all parties on the committee (including Lib Dems) voting in favour.