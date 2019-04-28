Jo: If you want a future in the EU, you need to vote Liberal Democrat

Jo Swinson went on The Andrew Marr Show today to give an unequivocal message that a vote for the Liberal Democrats was a vote to stop Brexit.

In contrast, she warned that a vote for Labour was a vote for Brexit.

“A vote for Labour is a vote for #Brexit” Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson talks to Mishal Husain on #Marr about the European elections

https://t.co/BGEwhMG2Q6 pic.twitter.com/qqYvVWSBlR — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 28, 2019

She also said that it was a shame that pro Remain parties weren’t voting together in the European elections, but she emphasised that they would continue to work together in Parliament for a People’s Vote to ensure we could stay in the EU.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson tells #Marr it is “a shame” that anti-Brexit parties aren’t working together at the European elections #Marr #Brexit https://t.co/BGEwhMG2Q6 pic.twitter.com/53zTgm7jJJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 28, 2019

Jo faced some challenging questions from Mishal Hussein. The very first one was about austerity and its effect on local government and how that squared with our local elections campaign.

Jo answered that one as well as she could, pointing out the effectiveness of Liberal Democrat councils and councillors in delivering for their communities but acknowledging the cuts and the economic crisis at the time when the Coalition Government came to power and highlighting how much worse the Conservatives got when we left Government.

She performed really well and did what she needed to do – hammer home the “Vote for Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit” message and talk about our excellent prospects in the local elections. She was very clear on both of these points.

She wasn’t put off course by the technical problems that delayed the start of the programme. Jo explains what happened here.

Finally ready to go on #Marr, after the studio technical problems – looking forward to talking to @MishalHusainBBC about Lib Dem local election campaign and how every Lib Dem vote in the Euro elections is a vote to stop Brexit. pic.twitter.com/9Ll0KUejun — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) April 28, 2019

Watch the whole thing here from 18:42

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings