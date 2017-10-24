Why Basic Income Should Be Lib Dem Policy

Over the last 70 years, an inexorable long-term structural change has taken place in the economy.
Source: ONS, defining ‘labour income’= wages + self-employed earnings
It’s very clear that aggregate ‘labour income’ (=wages + self-employed earnings) has declined compared to consumer expenditure, with a turning point in 1995, such that
- From 1948 to 1995, labour income exceeded consumer expenditure.
- From 1995 to 2016, consumer expenditure now increasingly exceeds labour income.
By 2016, labour income only funded 86% of consumer expenditure. 14% of consumer expenditure was funded by unearned income. This trend is structural, long-term, and inevitable. Its most likely cause is the increased productivity of technology. Unearned income now accounts for 22% of household income.
Source: ONS
Over the last 20 years, the share of welfare benefits in unearned household income has declined, whilst the share of dividend income has increased, with obvious implications for inequality.
Source: ONS
We have to accept that the economy and people’s well-being now requires an increasing component of unearned income.
The problem is that
- If we allow the current trend for this unearned income to come from increased dividend income in the economy, then this benefits only shareholders. The share of welfare benefits reduces. Inequality rises.
- If this is achieved by increased state pensions and benefits, public sector deficit rises.
- This, in turn, leads to counterproductive austerity policy, where we are currently stuck.
- If it’s achieved by increased consumer credit, then we get default and crisis, as in 2007 and looming again now in 2017.
A radical alternative is needed. This requires a challenge to the assumption of financial orthodoxy that deficit is not permissible in the long run. The following graphs show that
- The UK economy has operated a deficit for 20 of the last 23 years.
- All G7 economies, with the exception of Canada, and occasionally Germany, also operate regular deficits.
Source: ONS
Source: OECD
Such persistent deficit, despite vigorous policy to eradicate it, suggests its inevitability. In a thought experiment of a totally automated economy, a machine plugged into earth produces all goods and services with zero wages. The output is distributed to consumers by annually reissued vouchers. These vouchers represent a deficit of 100% of GDP. The nuanced claim from this is that in advanced technology economies, unearned income becomes an essential part of consumer demand, and financial deficit becomes inevitable. As the above data shows, both these results are true in contemporary economic reality.
The ongoing economic crisis is real. The only resolution is a basic income, ie an unconditional income paid to all citizens, as a new form of unearned income. It’s better than other benefits, because it avoids the unemployment and poverty traps when other benefits are withdrawn in employment. It helps counter the current social injustice of extreme inequality. And it’s much cheaper to administer. It would be funded by a deficit which does not link the issue of money to the sale of government bonds, but simply accepts the deficit being written off annually. Radical maybe, but intellectually defensible, practically implementable, socially fair, and economically necessary.
* Geoff Crocker is a professional economist writing on technology at www.philosophyoftechnology.com and contributor to Basic Income Earth Network, www.basicincome.org
Why not just offer some guaranteed work instead? That way the Government isn’t handing out money to those who do not need it. The Govt, and society, is also getting back something in return. The hourly rate would set a floor below which no other employer could fall. The work would essentially be for the public purpose. Every council would have a list of jobs that need doing.
This wouldn’t be workfare.
“Such persistent deficit, despite vigorous policy to eradicate it, suggests its inevitability”
Of course it does. There’s no mystery. The Government creates and spends money into the economy. It get some of it back in taxation. It can’t get back more than it has created in the first place. That’s just not arithmetically possible!
It’s not socially fair if it replaces a system based on need. It’s not socially fair if it’s ‘simple to administer’ because people’s needs are complex. Welfare should be simple to access and use but it certainly shouldn’t be simple to administer because that more than likely means it is not sufficiently supporting people. Surely if technology can do anything it is to help us better manage complexity?
The author of this isn’t addressing the real problems with the current welfare system or taking account of the many and varied unintended consequences of unraveling it. The system needs reform and more money – not revolution. How would a basic income allow us to maintain supported and sheltered housing for people with mental health needs for example? Presumably it would need a separate funding stream? How would that work? How does it support people with children? Do pensioners get the same as single parents? What about people with long term health conditions? etc. etc.
Yes we need to find ways of supporting more insecure work – the answer to that isn’t a flat payment designed to service an economic theory rather than people’s actual needs.