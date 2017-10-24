Devolution is boring. Nobody understands it. Nobody knows why it is important. Above all, nobody cares. Why on earth should Liberal Democrats consider put devolution front-and-centre?

At an Autumn Conference event run by a centrist think-tank, Radix, a floor member asked Norman Lamb a question. She said one word that stuck: powerless. The three most successful electoral campaigns in the Anglosphere in the last 10 years are, to my mind: Trump, Vote Leave, Obama.

Agree with them or not, they had two things in common. They were positive campaigns (whether or not you believe America is now great again, or we’ve taken back control/£350 million a week for the NHS, or that, yes you…er…can). And they were about power. Or more specifically the feeling of empowerment.

Sure, if there’s an election tomorrow, an Exit from Brexit should clearly be our message. But what about after Brexit? Whether it happens or not, our case to the public should be this – your lives are worse because politicians in Westminster make decisions about you without you.

Nick Clegg argues in How To Stop Brexit that “Nigel Farage should be your role model…for his sheer bloody-minded refusal to give up.” I would go further and say it was his ability to attach the issue of immigration to everything. Alex Salmond did the same with independence. We should do the same with devolution.

Why can’t I find a job? Westminster politicians don’t care about you – we need to put people in power. Why are GP waiting times so long? Westminster politicians don’t care about you – we need to put people in power. Why can’t I afford a house? Westminster politicians don’t care about you – we need to put people in power.

It sets us apart from both Labour and the Conservatives. It is a something that unites rather than divides Liberal Democrats. As stated in Reinventing the Liberal Democrats: how to build the party for tomorrow (p4, para 3), “we must make sure the public know what we stand for”. Whether we do this through city regions or regional assemblies, our message should be clear – Put People in Power.

* Rajin Chowdhury is a junior doctor and a Liberal Democrat in Sheffield