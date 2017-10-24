Caron Lindsay

The building blocks of #metoo

By | Tue 24th October 2017 - 12:17 am

Jared O’Mara is hardly the first MP to have been caught out expressing prejudiced views. It just goes to show that if you are known to have said something dodgy on the internet over a decade ago, it is likely to find its way into the hands of your political enemies.

For Liberal Democrats, though, it’s all a bit galling. O’Mara beat our Nick Clegg in a particularly cruel twist of fate in June’s General Election. His victory meant that Parliament was deprived of the most expert voice on Brexit. Where Nick fought for equality, O’Mara’s views as an adult have been far from civilised.

My first thought was to write a piece saying that he must stand down from the Women and Equalities Committee in Parliament. Thankfully pressure was brought to bear on him and he resigned this evening as our Paul Scriven had demanded. Sadly that committee still has Philip Davies on it. He, you might remember, thinks that he and other men are voiceless and being drowned out by these feminist types.

Guido Fawkes is going out of his way to find Labour people doing and saying awful things these days. Norwich MP Clive Lewis, who beat our Simon Wright in 2015, was found saying something inappropriate at a Labour conference event. It’s no surprise that Guide is after the Labour people. We shouldn’t forget that there are Tories in the House of Commons who can behave in an equally crass manner. Remember Nicholas Soames’ friendly, welcoming gesture to the SNP’s Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh. He, and others have form on this sort of inappropriate nonsense.  Of course, we shouldn’t forget that the poster boy of the alt right from across the pond has bragged about sexual harassment.

The problem with language like that coming from O’Mara, Lewis and Soames is that it helps build up the culture that gives so many women cause to say #metoo.  That demeaning and dehumanising language creates a climate in which bad behaviour is tolerated and excused. It’s easy for MPs to apologise in a tweet. Whether they have truly mended their ways or even understand why they are wrong remains to be seen.

Sexism and homophobia are all too common in our society and politics is far from immune. The Liberal Democrats has its fair share of such individuals who feel that they can be as unpleasant as they like cos it’s all about free speech, isn’t it?

It’s important that those of us who want to see a fairer, more inclusive society work together to create it, whatever our political party or lack of one. There’s a certain solidarity amongst women across politics because we all have to put up with broadly the same sexist behaviour.  We all need to challenge the bad behaviour when it happens, wherever it happens in our lives, or if we see someone else on the receiving end.  We need to keep chipping away at the building blocks of the #metoo culture. It’s a big job, but we will get there in the end.

 

 

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

