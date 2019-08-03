Why do right wing immigration reformists like Liberal Canada’s points system?

oris Johnson may have hoodwinked a number of European liberal activists by promising to instate a points-based, also known as “merit-based”, immigration system, something for which the Liberal Democrats advocated as recently as Brighton Conference last year.

In 2018, proponents of the immigration motion passed by Conference gave weight to their arguments by comparing the policy to Canada’s, a country generally seen as having a generous approach to migrants’ rights. This much is fair. But we should delve a bit deeper into that policy to understand why it’s suddenly popular with the anti-immigrant Conservative government.

Canada’s points system was established in 1967 by the Liberal government of Lester Pearson, an internationalist to his core. Canada’s previous system was based principally on a migrant’s country of origin and ties to Canada and the Commonwealth. At the time, immigration to Canada was 85% European, mostly from the UK and France. Canada was committed to opening its borders and its culture to place itself on the international stage.

But the nature of the Canadian economy restricted Canada’s otherwise bold immigration reform. Canada is, and was, an export economy, with much of the country’s GDP coming from its energy sector, and most of that coming from oil. With the massive consumer economy of the USA on its doorstep, retaining this status was and is crucial.

So when I hear UK immigration pundits saying “be like Canada”, I often think of some weaselly post-EU theorists saying “be like Norway”. We’re not an export economy, and unless you’re a Brexiteer fantasist, it seems unlikely that we will be. The world doesn’t have an insatiable appetite for marmite, curiously shaped dogs, and novelty cheeses. Like it or not, we need low-skilled immigrants. We need relatively uneducated immigrants. Moreover, Canada did not (and does not) have a substantial demand for temporary workers. Britain, by contrast, needs large numbers of temporary workers to sustain its agricultural and construction sectors, among others.

Businesses might like the idea of change, and the vague promise of more highly qualified workers, but in the long term, they won’t look kindly on a points-based system. In the US, immigrant-defined sectors (such as construction, agriculture, and health) lobby hard against the introduction of points-based immigration. Generally, points-based systems take immigration out of the hands of business and put it into the hands of government. The Prime Minister’s advocating of a “business-led” immigration system (it isn’t) while simultaneously advocating a points-based system is cleverly disguised racist dog-whistling. I was immediately reminded of this:

“Switching away from our current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system will have many benefits: It will save countless dollars, raise workers’ wages, and help struggling families, including immigrant families, enter the middle class.”

That was Donald Trump, during the 2016 election campaign. Regardless of how you might weigh the pros and cons, points-based systems are putty in the hands of xenophobic nationalists. Just raise your points requirements a few notches here and there, and voilà – your borders are closed, and it’s all in the name of business, apparently. Let’s call this out for what it is: a points-based immigration system in the hands of a less-than-liberal government would be nothing short of a wholesale abandonment of British internationalism.

In the US, at least, the legislature can and often does defy the executive, and Trump hasn’t managed to instate his points-based system (yet). But the implementation of a points system in our country could be instant and brutal. If Canada elects a right-wing government this Autumn, we may see the shadows of what Prime Minister Johnson may do in the UK.

So what can we do? As Liberal Democrats, we should not be overeager to let go of our current visa tiers system, for starters. Though flawed, it has done much to limit the damage of Theresa May’s tenure as Home Secretary and Prime Minister. The UK tiers system is a reasonable compromise between privileging a certain class of migrant and retaining a pro-business, flexible working culture. Migrants’ rights networks and business lobbies in the UK don’t generally object to tiers in principle. The main issue with UK tiers is that they’re not used. Opening up Tier 3 visas to fill temporary labour shortages could work wonders with our current difficulties finding agriculture workers, for instance. Other provisions of the Tier system were progressively restricted or cancelled by Theresa May during her time as Home Secretary. Instead of scrapping the tiers, we should legislate to protect them from the machinations of successive anti-immigrant governments, and ensure that businesses and workers can actually use them when they need them.

Besides government obstacles to the usage of tiers, the existing points-based system within tiers, introduced by Labour in the late 2000s, promotes further government obstructionism. Within certain tiers, such as the popular Tier 2 (Skilled) visa, the government uses a points-based system to evaluate whether a candidate falls into that tier. Within this category a points-based metric does make some sense, as this visa is frequently used to recruit professional workers with substantial education and professional qualifications, all of which need to be evaluated somehow. But as the evaluation and interpretation of points is entirely up to the government, it is open to abuse by migration hawks such as Johnson and May. The NHS Employers Organisation, for instance, has been repeatedly frustrated by restrictive points requirements for nurses. Reforming these points criteria would go a long way to ensuring our approach to “skilled” migration is as liberal as is practicable.

But ultimately, we come back to the problem with all immigration reform: we cannot meaningfully reform law until we have reformed our culture, and excised institutional migraphobia. That is too big a topic for this article, but tweaking visa allocations, for good or ill, can never replace education and integration.

* Em Dean is a Haringey member, ESOL teacher, and migrants’ rights activist. In the 2000s they were a migration and politics reporter for Hola America, a Latin American newspaper based in the American Midwest.