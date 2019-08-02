Sunny Uplands and Baloney Economics: whence the falling Pound?

The pound has hit a 2-year low and is the worst performing currency this year and there are still strong headwinds ahead for sterling, particularly if a No Deal Brexit ensues.

The circumstances facing the UK economy and the exchange rate remind me more about country risk scenarios that I faced for dodgy Emerging or Transition Economies, not a developed and mature economy such as the UK.

All bar our more mature colleagues will have no memory of the dark days of the IMF led bailout of the UK in the 1960s. It’s worth therefore sketching out what the economic-cum-financial risks lie ahead if the “Sunny Uplands” scenario of Prime Minister Johnson starts to take shape, based on his statements and promises since his speech at the doors of 10 Downing Street.

The pound’s value in terms of other currencies is based several factors. Right now, the increasing risk of a “no deal” is scaring away demand for sterling and for sterling assets, thus pushing down the price or exchange rate in terms of other currencies – but the markets sense that there’ll still be a resolution or a further extension.

However, in the event of a “no deal” we will face a genuine currency crisis as investors pile out of sterling assets. These events tend to lead to an initial “overshooting” of the depreciation and we could easily see a further drop of 10, 15 or 20% – nobody really knows. With liberalised exchange rates there’s nothing to really hold back the initial loss of the pound’s value.

Ignoring the immediate hit for UK holiday makers facing a steep rise in the cost of holiday spending, what are the likely consequences for a no Deal as far as the pound is concerned?

Impact on prices: a cheaper pound means higher imported prices for Britain, give-or-take a 1% hit on inflation means a 10% reduction of the pound against a basket of other currencies. Producer prices will rise because of imported energy and consumer prices will rise – putting an end to the recent rise in real wages (ie wages rising above inflation) and hitting the poorer particularly hard since the UK is a food importer and the consumption basket of poorer households has a higher proportion of their weekly spend allocated to food. Forget the trade impact of a cheaper pound: there is not huge evidence that the 2016 devaluation that followed the Brexit vote had a massive impact on improving trade competitiveness – which is what a competitive devaluation can potentially do. A no-deal Brexit would in effect create major obstacles to the operational Single Market for UK trade, even in the event of contingency agreements for the continued flow of medicines or food supplies. For integrated supply chains the cost of imported parts would rise even if that of UK produced bits might rise (assuming sudden tariffs don’t just kill the supply chains) Impact on Financial Markets: A cheaper pound makes sterling value of foreign earnings higher and this is the reason why the FTSE stock market is higher when the pound tanks. For a No Deal we will be in a completely unknown environment in the modern era and so expect a major rush for the doors by investors to dump UK assets and a commensurate initial sharp fall in the price of shares and other assets. Bond markets? The risk premium will rise on UK debt meaning higher cost of future Public Debt, in turn reducing the fiscal headroom for Boris’s promised goodies to farmers, the police et al. Limited wiggle room for Monetary Policy: the Bank of England’s firepower to soften the economic hit will be fairly limited. UK base interest rate is 0.75% and the Bank would likely reduce it to 0.25% or even 0% – and not raise rates (the standard response in the face of rising inflation). Strong but not comparable to the firepower of reducing interest rates by 5.25% to 0.5% following the Financial Crisis in 2007-09. As the “lender of last resort” the Bank can simply hand out oodles of cash or liquidity in case of potential bank runs (remember Northern Rock?). Lets ignore the “perfect storm” scenario the Bank has played out of ripple effects from an escalated trade war between between the EU and or China with the US. Housing Market: the great feeder of the UK consumer in terms of housing loans and equity releases for cars and holidays, expect a further collapse in demand coupled with increasingly illiquid and risk-averse lenders facing falling prices of security. Fiscal Policy: This will be the only recourse available to the Boris government. However, leaving aside the math of spending promises, the simple fact remains that budget deficits – and therefore public debt – will have to massively rise. Rising budget deficits and rising debt go hand-in-hand with further falls in the currency.

In short, the falling pound is the ‘canary in the coalmine’. We need to continue to ensure that Britain’s economic credibility is not shot to pieces as a direct consequence of a No Deal Brexit and to expose the immediate impact of Boris’ flaky economics.

In the next piece I’ll draw out the likely macro-fiscal picture.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser.