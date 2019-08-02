Learn to code: the Technological Revolution

Can I shock you? The North doesn’t end at Manchester and Leeds. For all the bluff and bluster of a ‘northern powerhouse’ we heard when the Tories at least pretended to care, the investment mainly fell around those two main cities. It is true, they are seeing growth, prosperity and attracting young professionals and graduates to the city as businesses prosper and companies choose to open up northern hubs. However, the more rural areas in the North West (particularly West Cumbria) and the North East are seeing their regions stagnate and more alarmingly an exodus of young people who see no future in the area.

According to a recent BBC News study it is estimated that the under 30s population of these regions will significantly reduce over the next 20 years. 3 of the top 5 likely to be worst affected are from West Cumbria, with Copeland anticipated to see a 14% reduction in people under the age of 30. The North East doesn’t fair much better with 4 of the top 10 also from that region, the main county of Northumberland is expected to see the biggest drop of 11%.

When you look at the common factor in all these regions it is no surprise that former industrial heartlands such as Redcar, Hartlepool and Copeland/Allerdale have a higher rate of youth and adult unemployment resulting in many young people to move away for university and never return. What is most concerning about all this is that there is no real long-term strategy in place to tackle the impending youth deficit, at least not from the two main parties. A reduction in people of working age of this size would also have a significant impact on the local economies of these areas a whole.

As always, the Lib Dems do things differently, and do it better. So why stop now? I propose we look to focus on inspiring investment and increased training for the digital economy, not just by public spending investment but encouraging local and national businesses to increase the number of training schemes and digital apprenticeships in rural areas, particularly those with poorer transport links. If we follow the excellent example set by Recode UK, a free coding training scheme in Bolton which is a joint supported venture by the local JCP and Telecom UK. By championing the private and public sector to educate young people in the tools for the future economy in these regions and help increase social mobility the long term impact will see the wider economy and businesses prosper as well.

It isn’t just enough to do training alone; the government also needs to act to encourage businesses in the regions to look more to the internet of things and increasing their own digital presence whilst helping to create jobs. This could be done by offering tax incentives and financial support to SMEs who may not currently have the capacity or the capabilities to invest in unqualified staff. In my newly adopted home of Manchester there are dedicated apprenticeship schemes such as the Juice Academy which are helping create a production line of digital savvy professionals and provide alternatives to university which are helping to plug the skills gap which is growing in the industry.

Jo Swinson promised to harness the technological revolution during her leadership campaign, now is the time for the party to show its progressive credentials and use our re-emerging popularity to lead from the front whilst the old two parties fight out their polarising left/right ideological battles and cling to power.

* Eugene Henry is a member of the Liberal Democrats based in Salford, Greater Manchester. He works in the digital sector.