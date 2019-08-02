What a brilliant time to be a Liberal Democrat!

So said a very smiley Jo Swinson as she gave an interview to Sky News this morning from the gorgeous town of Builth Wells. I had already decided to write a piece with that title this morning.

"This is part of a trend of the Lib Dems winning again," says 😁😁😁 party leader @joswinson. But could they have won the by-election without the help of other parties? https://t.co/QOV8qfvrmP pic.twitter.com/1F0mYi0BbL — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 2, 2019

There are two things I will never get tired of seeing on news channel banners – Jo Swinson, Leader of the Liberal Democrats and Jane Dodds, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire.

Jane was also interviewed and she said she was going to hunt down Boris Johnson, wherever he may be hiding, and tell him that he has to take no deal off the table. She explained that the Lib Dems were a Remain party and we want to see a People’s Vote with the option to Remain.

"He now has to listen that a no-deal would be a disaster" – newly-elected Lib Dem MP @DoddsJane sends a message to @BorisJohnson. The by-election result has reduced the government's majority to one. Story of the night here: https://t.co/UZJcXgstwr pic.twitter.com/NtcxWL9kkL — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 2, 2019

I seem to have given myself an authentic by-election experience. I eventually got to bed at about 4:30 and woke up about 8:45 and decided that I wanted to get up to see the celebrations from Brecon. It had to be really early because Jo has to get from Brecon to be on stage with Iain Dale at the Fringe in Edinburgh at 6:00. I will be there too and I’m really looking forward to it. I may need a nap first, though.

Two days ago, it was 36 years since I joined the SDP on my 16th birthday. I can honestly say that the last few months have been amongst the best I’ve had in the party. We are in a place where the long held principles and values of the party are entirely in alignment with the national interest. Not only that, but we’re embracing it with a very clear message. Even John Curtice was saying positive things about us on BBC News, saying that nobody would have expected us to win Brecon and Radnorshire a few months ago.

We have three leaders across the country who are spirited, likeable and brilliant at delivering that message with confidence. Two are relatively new and all are now in Parliament. It’s been a real struggle for the Welsh Party to get the coverage while their leader didn’t hold elected office, but Jane is now in a much stronger position – and when she does get media, she’s really, really good at it.

Jo has only been UK leader for 11 days, but already she has been all over the media. And she showed her different style of leadership by getting out there and knocking up with Jane yesterday. Party leaders don’t often do that, but it’s very much her style to be in the thick of the action at these vital moments.

Willie Rennie has led us through some very dark times in Scotland. It’s largely down to the force of his personality, propensity for the most exuberant photo opps (as well as his affinity with farm animals) that we have managed to pull ourselves back up. We went into the 2016 election worried that we might end up with no MSPs at all and ended up winning constituency seats from the SNP.

This all compares very well to every other party. The Tories are a mess, although, like the Republicans with Trump, they seem to have been temporarily cowed by Boris. How long that truce will last as he drives the country to a no deal disaster is anybody’s guess. Not long would be my take. Whether Labour is capable of learning the very obvious lesson that its fence-sitting on Brexit is not doing it any good remains to be seen. But it’s not easy when you have a Brexiteer as leader of a party that wants to Remain.

Even the SNP’s usual impenetrable show of unity looks like it might be starting to fracture. Nicola Sturgeon’s position as leader is not as secure as once it might have been.

The Brecon campaign itself was an absolute joy. Even when it rained. I went down to help Jane because I knew I wanted to see her in Parliament. I was feeling pretty knackered, though. I expected to come back feeling more knackered, not rejuvenated. Meeting people like Margaret, aged 79 and on her first by-election was incredibly restorative.

We are a united party with a massive sense of purpose. We’ve just had a leadership election which showed us off very well. Contested leadership elections haven’t always done that. The Clegg vs Huhne one in 2007 was marred by the “Calamity Clegg” incident and the Farron vs Lamb one was conducted at a time when we were all going through collective grief after the horror of 2015 and so got pretty fraught.

We have some huge challenges ahead. Stopping Brexit isn’t going to be easy and nor will establishing our vision of hope for the country in people’s minds.

However, we are better prepared than we have ever been to do so. We need to build on that success, get more money in and build a general election winning campaign. Jo is right to set her sights on being Prime Minister. The SNP has already shown us that a third party can sweep all before it in a first past the post election if it captures the mood effectively.

We have a lot of work to do to achieve our goals of stopping Brexit and challenging for No 10 – and we need to get on with it. But, first, a nap….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings