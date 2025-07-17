Why Liberals should keep one eye on Corbyn’s new wheeze

Budge up! We need to make room at the British political table for a new guest. Or, an old guest wearing a different hat which, in these days of UKIPs, Brexit parties, and Reform Uks (Reforms UK?), happens a lot.

It seems that former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will return to leading a political party. We didn’t hear it directly from him of course, but from fellow left-wing MP Zarah Sultana who will be joining him in this new, yet unnamed, venture.

At the time, it seemed Sultana had jumped the gun and announced the move without Corbyn’s approval – perhaps he was present, whether he was involved remains unclear.

But why should liberals, capital letter or lower case, care about what’s going on behind the newest set of curtains in the dysfunctional cul-de-sac of UK politics?

Well, because we like balance and particularly balancing opportunities with obligations; and the new party of the hard-left, which some are already calling “Jezbollah”, presents us with both.

First, the opportunity.

Labour has had a rough year or so in government. The smooth, slick, optimistic Keir Starmer that won the General Election is no more. Even though the Tories were about as popular as the Ebola virus at the time, Labour’s victory was impressive and showed that a sensibly led Labour party can win.

But since then, it’s all gone a bit wrong.

There are some Labour folks who still cling to the idea that it is some grand plan by the leadership to dispose of the difficult stuff (cuts, winter fuel, immigration etc) in the beginning so that when the next election arrives, it’ll be all free puppies and rising GDP.

What they’ve got is plummeting popularity and inflation at 3.6 percent.

Labour is one major scandal away from asking the Ebola virus to share who does its PR and now the ghost of May Day past is haunting their feast. One set of polls even has Starmer’s Labour neck and brass neck with the People’s Front of Kneecap and Bob Vylan.

For Liberals, a chance presents. We can rally behind our shared values of individualism, freedom, and community to show disenfranchised soft-right Labour voters that there is a home for them with us. They do not have to choose between Sir Keir’s downbeat, depressing round table and Jeremy Corbyn’s wonky picnic table where you may well end up sat next to someone from Hamas.

There is an alternative with Liberal Democrats.

But with opportunity comes responsibility and it is our duty to remind people of the real nature of Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s politics.

It is the politics of envy. It believes that no private sector business, entrepreneurial endeavour, or industry is above being sacrificed for ever more bloated state services. It is critical of the common law tradition, constitutional monarchy, and institutions that have made Britain a free country.

It always manages to be on the side of global affairs that the United Kingdom, the United States, and our NATO and our western allies are not.

It makes excuses for, and is regularly pictured alongside, terrible people with only malevolence in their hearts.

However, the greatest danger of Copy and Paste Corbynism is that it, like socialist movements always do, will attempt to rewrite its own history. Mr Corbyn and his colleagues have previous in this.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2019 General Election, he claimed in the Guardian that his Labour leadership had “won the argument.”

This was, of course, false.

Had he won the argument, he would have been Prime Minister, John McDonnell would have been the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Diane Abbott would have been Home Secretary, in charge of the police and MI5.

This did not happen.

Which brings us to Jeremy Corbyn’s biggest and most lasting, perhaps even only tangible, achievement in over forty years as a politician, the monument to his efforts, his Ed Stone, his Corbyn carbuncle, if you will… Boris Johnson’s 2019 majority.

History has carved that in stone and Mr Corbyn and his supporters were both present for it and very much involved.

In our role in pointing out that we can see the emperor’s wedding tackle, liberals can take inspiration from what Neil Kinnock said at Labour’s 1985 conference and point out what happens with “impossible promises” and “outdated” and “irrelevant” “rigid dogma.”

In our recent history, the biggest Tory majority since 1987 is what happens. Do any of us want that again? That is the legacy of Corbynism and if all we do is remind wavering voters of that, we’ll have done our job.

* Alan is a writer and a regular columnist for the Scottish Daily Express. He also runs Alan Grant Communications, specialising in political communications and public affairs.