Jack Meredith

Labour’s Embrace of Trickle Down Economics: An Open Goal for Lib Dem Opposition

By | Thu 17th July 2025 - 9:45 am

A few “political open goals” have been facing the Lib Dems recently, from the firing of Christine Jardine from the front bench (covered wonderfully by Lib Dem Voice’s own Mathew Hulbert) to Unite the Union suspending Angela Rayner over Labour’s lack of open support for striking bin workers.

We can now add another open goal to the list: Labour’s embrace of “trickle-down economics”.

As reported by The Guardian, Rachel Reeves plans to scrap regulations introduced by Gordon Brown, Keir Starmer’s predecessor, to mitigate the impact of the 2008 financial crash on households. Chaitanya Kumar of the New Economics Foundation has criticised the move, calling the situation Groundhog Day, questioning the decision to expect the financial sector to do “most of the heavy lifting in terms of growth”.

We’ve seen how Prime Ministers have fared with trickle-down economics in recent times, with former Prime Minister Liz Truss being removed from office after less than 50 days in power for introducing a budget that sought to scrap banker bonuses, abolish the top rate of income tax, and reverse any increase on corporation tax.

And trickle-down economics has shown to be devastating for poorer citizens and families, with research suggesting from 1989 to 2019 in America, the top 10% and 1% of households benefited more from it than families in lthe ower quartiles, and the top 1% becoming $29 trillion richer, with barely any “trickle down” to lower owners.

As Labour chases the mirage of trickle-down growth, the Liberal Democrats must take a stand and seize the opportunity to be the voice of the people. We know that actual growth comes not from another failed experiment in trickle-down economics but from investing in people, in public services, and resilient communities, and acknowledging that responsible regulations protect ordinary people from future financial shocks. Our party must hold this government accountable, challenge the economic amnesia of 2008, and show that a better, fairer way is possible.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Jack Meredith
    Apologies for the spelling errors on this one!...
  • Andy Hyde
    Predictive text strikes again. Opening words should be: “It all started with” !...
  • Christine Murdoch
    Well said, Caron. I recently stood for selection for the Scottish Parliament. While I did not experience any overt sexism, I was very much aware that my reasona...
  • Andy Hyde
    Still all started with Margaret Thatcher’s abolition of the GLC/Met Counties in 1985, since then successive governments have battered local government with �...
  • David Evans
    Thelma, Thank you for your comment. It is indeed disappointing to see that only one comment mentioned family breakdown. Also thank you to Craig for mentio...