Labour’s Embrace of Trickle Down Economics: An Open Goal for Lib Dem Opposition

A few “political open goals” have been facing the Lib Dems recently, from the firing of Christine Jardine from the front bench (covered wonderfully by Lib Dem Voice’s own Mathew Hulbert) to Unite the Union suspending Angela Rayner over Labour’s lack of open support for striking bin workers.

We can now add another open goal to the list: Labour’s embrace of “trickle-down economics”.

As reported by The Guardian, Rachel Reeves plans to scrap regulations introduced by Gordon Brown, Keir Starmer’s predecessor, to mitigate the impact of the 2008 financial crash on households. Chaitanya Kumar of the New Economics Foundation has criticised the move, calling the situation Groundhog Day, questioning the decision to expect the financial sector to do “most of the heavy lifting in terms of growth”.

We’ve seen how Prime Ministers have fared with trickle-down economics in recent times, with former Prime Minister Liz Truss being removed from office after less than 50 days in power for introducing a budget that sought to scrap banker bonuses, abolish the top rate of income tax, and reverse any increase on corporation tax.

And trickle-down economics has shown to be devastating for poorer citizens and families, with research suggesting from 1989 to 2019 in America, the top 10% and 1% of households benefited more from it than families in lthe ower quartiles, and the top 1% becoming $29 trillion richer, with barely any “trickle down” to lower owners.

As Labour chases the mirage of trickle-down growth, the Liberal Democrats must take a stand and seize the opportunity to be the voice of the people. We know that actual growth comes not from another failed experiment in trickle-down economics but from investing in people, in public services, and resilient communities, and acknowledging that responsible regulations protect ordinary people from future financial shocks. Our party must hold this government accountable, challenge the economic amnesia of 2008, and show that a better, fairer way is possible.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.