Why Starmer’s arrival can benefit the Liberal Democrats

From speaking to many Lib Dem activists since the election of Keir Starmer as leader of the Labour party, one would have assumed this was the end of the Liberal Democrats. Starmer is expected to shift Labour closer to the centre, thus closer to the Lib Dems, rendering us sitting ducks, our voters to automatically assimilate into their ranks. However, I would argue this is not the case.

Firstly, it is wrong to assume that the Labour party under Starmer will drastically swing closer to the centre of the British political spectrum. Starmer himself is named after ardent socialist Keir Hardie and has a long-standing involvement in socialist groups, namely the East Surrey Young Socialists and the youth wing of the labour party, inherently democratic-socialist organisations. Indeed, Starmer has not booted all aspects of Corbynism from his shadow cabinet. Rebecca Long-Bailey, Tony Lloyd and Nick Brown all maintained influential posts, albeit alongside figures who would not have stepped near a Corbyn cabinet, namely David Lammy, Ed Miliband and Jim McMahon.

Another advantage for the Liberal Democrats during the coronavirus outbreak is that Starmer is expected to walk a fine line between cooperation and criticism, a line likely to disenfranchise many of Labour’s core activists. Already divisions are forming within the Labour party, prominent figures and wings such as John McDonnell, Diane Abbott and (surprise surprise) Momentum already expressing concerns for the future of Corbynite policies. Perhaps the most absurd move has been by Richard Burgon, the Corbynistas’ anointed candidate for deputy leader, who is attempting rather hoping to revive the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs as a rival to the Fabian Society (which currently boasts 15 members within the shadow cabinet). This choice between aiding the Conservatives and looking to be political point scoring will bog down the labour party in the division throughout the coming months. The benefit of parliamentary irrelevancy for the Liberal Democrats is that our decision is not as crucial, therefore unlikely to be publicised to the extent of Labour’s declarations.

The other take for Starmer’s ascent is that cross-party cooperation between the Liberal Democrats and Labour is now far more likely. Starmer demonstrated during the People’s Vote campaign and his leadership bid that he is willing to water down ideas to materialise change and power, something Corbyn refused to do. Such cooperation would undoubtedly benefit both parties. Indeed, the Labour party under Keir Hardie was first propelled to considerable influence because of the Lib-Lab pact of 1903, leaping from 2 to 27 seats. It is important to note that this pact was also crucial to the Liberal Party’s electoral success under Henry Campbell-Bannerman. Perhaps Starmer should take inspiration from his namesake’s courage to work with the Liberals, for it would render the Conservatives’ position precarious at best going into the next General Election.

In conclusion, whether looking solely or collectively at Labour infighting, Keir Starmer and electoral cooperation, the election of Starmer is more likely to benefit the Liberal Democrats in the long run than quickly sap the life out of the party.

* I am a LD member and activist, during and after the recent General Election, specifically in Guildford, and will soon be studying History and Political Science at McGill University, Montreal