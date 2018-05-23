Why Vince highlighted the Labour/Tory Brexit love-in

Vince had a question to the Prime Minister today. He was jeered at almost as soon as he stood up – a good sign that he is so relevant that people think they have to do that.

What did he choose to ask her on this set piece occasion?

The Prime Minister and the Labour Leader of the Opposition both agree that we should leave the single market and leave the European Union customs union, and that the public should not have a final say on the Brexit deal, so will the Prime Minister dispense with our tradition of party political point scoring and, in the spirit that I am setting, publicly thank the leadership of the Labour party for its help and support in making Brexit happen?

So why was he stirring that particular pot?

Well, it’s kind of obvious if you are fighting a parliamentary by-election a few miles down the road where Labour in theory has a large majority that you showcase their massive weakness in this pro-Remain seat as often as possible. At every possible moment, you highlight how Jeremy Corbyn is giving the Tories a free ride.

At #PMQs today @vincecable calls out @jeremycorbyn for going along with the Tories' hard Brexit. The Lib Dems are fighting to give YOU the final say on the Brexit deal. Join our campaign for an #ExitfromBrexit today: https://t.co/4Vy13b5NuD pic.twitter.com/IUNQDJXQyb — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 23, 2018

And Layla had another go later on the BBC:

Both the Conservatives & Labour want out of the Single Market & out of the Customs Union. If people – for example in Lewisham East – want to send a message to Labour about the need for a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal then the thing to do is to vote Liberal Democrat pic.twitter.com/LKfVdL59hE — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) May 23, 2018

If you want to help the brilliant Lucy Salek in her campaign, you can find out what’s going on here.