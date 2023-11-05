Why we need childcare from birth to nursery age

One of the best speeches at Scottish Conference yesterday was made by 12 year old Noah.

He was introducing his “mini motion” which proposed that childcare should be available universally for all children from birth to when they start nursery.

Mini motions are an innovation of the Scottish Conference Committee. They aim to make the policy process less intimidating for members. Rather than produce a traditional motion, they sum up their idea in a couple of hundred words. They then introduce it with a 3 minute speech and members then respond with 1 minute interventions. An indicative vote is then taken on whether this should be pursued further by Policy Committee and brought back to Conference at a later date.

Noah’s motion read:

I propose free childcare for all kids from birth to nursery age. This lets parents get back to jobs without huge childcare bills. No parent should have to pick between a job and high childcare costs. This helps families avoid money troubles and supports everyone in working.

His proposing speech, reproduced with his and his parents’ permission is here.

He got a standing ovation for it.

I am proposing this very important motion and one that is very important to me, and many children and families throughout the UK. This is free childcare for children from birth to nursery age in Scotland. This will mean that families do not have huge costs to go back to work or be forced out of work altogether through the huge costs of childcare. I think that no parent in Scotland should be forced between continuing their careers, particularly mums who are being held back from continuing careers or faced with the choice. This also affects families with just a mum and can I am told put them in poverty. I believe that this will stop families from having no money just to work and help talented people stay in work if they choose. It is good for families and good for the Scottish economy. I wrote this motion because of my own personal experience. When I was a really, really cute toddler, my parents struggled with the cost of childcare options. The costs associated with such care were massive and nearly as much as they were making. In this case, my mum is a brilliant nurse, and my father, contemplating giving up his job to enable my mum to stay as a nurse and not lose her registration, this is the same circumstance many Scottish families face. While my parents ultimately found an alternative solution, I am aware that not all families in Scotland are as fortunate. Let me tell you some research. Did you know that, on average, childcare costs make up about 30% of a family’s income in the UK? Accessible and affordable childcare is essential for gender equality in the workforce in Scotland. Right now more women reduce their hours or leave their jobs, in many cases, it can stall their careers or lose their registrations

This is why we should introduce free childcare Parents will be able to return to work without money trouble. This means they can save and put more money into the family without thinking they can’t pay the bills. Also Nursery is really good it helps encourage getting to know different people and adults from a young age. Did you know that you can be a year ahead of other children in learning and socializing? This is good for the economy, talented people in the workforce, and benefiting the economy. This is my first motion and I really look forward to hearing what you think about it and if there are ways I can make it better. If you like it I will try and work with people to make this the law. Thank you conference for listening to an idea that I think is really important and good for families, the economy and Scotland.

Given that the World Economic Forum recognises the benefits of generous childcare policies in the Nordic nations, I think Noah’s idea is one that definitely should be worked up. I made a short intervention to say that we need to take two things into consideration. First of all, we need to ensure that there is some provision that reflects actual working patterns outside the traditional Monday to Friday 8-6. I had a friend once who was a nurse and a single parent and could not have done her job if people hadn’t helped her out.

The other thing is that we can’t do it on the cheap. In this country we don’t treat the people who look after our loved ones, whether parents and grandparents, disabled people or children, nearly well enough. We pay them badly, make them work horrendous hours and don’t give them decent enough career progression and recognition. That has to change.

Other points raised were that we shouldn’t have a one size fits all provision and should make use of things like forest schools.

Liberal Democrats are committed to breaking down barriers that lead to inequality and improving childcare can help tackle poverty and gender inequality at once.