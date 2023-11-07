What would be in your King’s Speech?

Today we have the first King’s Speech in 70-ish years.

The spectacle, with all its eccentric and ancient traditions, opens the new session of Parliament. The speech sets out the legislation the Government hopes to introduce this year.

Those of liberal and progressive heart are not going to hear much that they like in today’s measure which is likely to be a horrible parade of culture war nasties and sops to the most right wing base.

So let’s talk about what we think a decent Government should be doing. What measures would you like to see to improve life in this country.

You aren’t allowed to choose PR, or, as I prefer to describe it, giving people the Parliament they ask for, or the regulation of letterboxes to make leafletting easier because they are so obvious.

Off the top of my head, I’d do the following:

A Bill to nsure that benefits always rose at least by inflation and reflect the actual cost of meeting basic needs:

The Rejoin the Single Market Bill as the best contribution we could make to increase our country’s prosperity

A Bill that gives a whole load of protections to disabled people and ensures that public services, employers, transport companies, to name but a few, have to do more to make their bit of the world more accessible for disabled people. This would include a massive publicly funded expansion of British Sign Language.

Upgrade Wendy Chamberlain’s Carer’s Leave Act, as she would want, to make the leave paid.

Introduce a right to 4 weels’ a year respite care for carers

What would be top of your list?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings