What would be in your King’s Speech?

Today we have the first King’s Speech in 70-ish years.
The spectacle, with all its eccentric and ancient traditions, opens the new session of Parliament. The speech sets out the legislation the Government hopes to introduce this year.
Those of liberal and progressive heart are not going to hear much that they like in today’s measure which is likely to be a horrible parade of culture war nasties and sops to the most right wing base.
So let’s talk about what we think a decent Government should be doing. What measures would you like to see to improve life in this country.
You aren’t allowed to choose PR, or, as I prefer to describe it, giving people the Parliament they ask for, or the regulation of letterboxes to make leafletting easier because they are so obvious.
Off the top of my head, I’d do the following:
- A Bill to nsure that benefits always rose at least by inflation and reflect the actual cost of meeting basic needs:
- The Rejoin the Single Market Bill as the best contribution we could make to increase our country’s prosperity
- A Bill that gives a whole load of protections to disabled people and ensures that public services, employers, transport companies, to name but a few, have to do more to make their bit of the world more accessible for disabled people. This would include a massive publicly funded expansion of British Sign Language.
- Upgrade Wendy Chamberlain’s Carer’s Leave Act, as she would want, to make the leave paid.
- Introduce a right to 4 weels’ a year respite care for carers
What would be top of your list?
Spotlighting and reforming of the wealthy favouring inequities of the tax system?
Classifying and calling us citizens instead of subjects?
A lot of the stuff I’d do is redirecting expenditure, which doesn’t need legislation so not relevant to the King’s Speech. But off the top of my head, a few less obvious ones that I think require legislation:
Reform the business rating system so that high street shops are no longer penalised compared to out-of-town/online businesses. Payment should be linked to environmental footprint.
Businesses that provide car parking must provide a proportionate amount of cycle parking. Levy put on free car parking, used for public transport/active travel improvements.
Abolish stamp duty and reform leasehold system.
Legislation to enable building of HS2 to Manchester and Crossrail2 in London
Simplify planning system major infrastructure projects
Responsibility for statutory social care to be moved from councils to NHS (which may then need some reform to prevent it becoming even more monolithic than it currently is)
Caron’s list is pretty good but I would add something on housing that means local authorities can build homes for rent so that over time the vast majority of people on council waiting lists can get a house to live in at an affordable rent.
I would also annonce plans to trial a Universal Basic Income with the aim of rolling it out nationwide.
Pay/payments to senior executives of the Bank of England, to the Chancellor of the Exchequer and to the Crown in inverse proportion to food bank use?
Agree with OP + raise income tax thresholds, expand free childcare, introduce a universal oyster card for young people with discounts on travel and essential items, accept more asylum seekers and set up a citizens commission on reforming politics.
And yes a whole raft of pro housing measures including review of green belt classification and fast track visas for tradespeople
I’m sure we could all write long wish lists but if I were to choose just one it would be for the UK to recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.
This doesn’t mean we would cease to recognise Israel but it would mean that we were taking a more even handed approach in the conflict.