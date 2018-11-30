William Wallace writes…A way to bring our national community together

I am a man of the people. You are part of the metropolitan liberal elite. They are enemies of the people, citizens of nowhere.

That’s the populist self-characterization that more and more right-wing politicians are now making. It’s an easy appeal to the ‘ordinary’ person against the sophisticated, over-educated and privileged. It works very well even when wielded by old Etonian Oxbridge graduates like Boris Johnson, or former city traders like Nigel Farage. The terms ‘elite’ and ‘establishment’ are elided, and blended with ‘liberal’, into a hostile image of people who claim superiority because of their expertise and knowledge, against those who prefer instinct and ‘common sense’.

There was a wonderful example of the genre in the Daily Telegraph of November 23rd, a letter under the headline “This ‘No Brexit deal’ by the political elite treats the majority who voted Leave with disdain” – signed by 15 Conservative peers, eight of them hereditary, three of them with peerages dating from the 17th century or earlier. If these are men of the people, I’m the king of Scotland. There was another in the Sun on Sunday, on November 25th, from Lord Digby Jones, one of the most self-important members of the House of Lords: ‘the British people – as if they needed further confirmation after what has gone on over the past few months – have been let down by the political class and the establishment elite.’ We should ridicule such claims whenever we see them.

But how do we respond to the populist appeal that’s swept across Britain and many other democratic countries – given that the disillusion with ‘conventional’ politics that is linked to populism makes voters less willing to listen to the reasoned arguments we would prefer to make? I suggest that we have to engage with issues of values, identity and citizenship, and we have to respond to their justified grievances – in order to allay some of the unjustified grievances that populist leaders have encouraged them to focus on.

There’s a rapidly-growing pile of studies on ‘the white working class’ and their sense of displacement by economic and technological change, social disruption, and – of course – immigration. The towns that voted most strongly for Brexit in Britain range from seaside resorts that have been displaced by foreign holidays to mill towns and mining villages where ‘the dignity of labour’ has given way to the indignities of casual work and shrinking benefits. There are real grievances here. Economic and regional inequality in Britain is wider than in any other European country (yes, the USA is worse). Public spending, on infrastructure, schools, housing, is lower in England’s north than its more prosperous south. The most recent figures show that Yorkshire and the North-East have suffered most from cuts in central support for local authorities. New OECD figures show that the UK and US spend less than 10% of what Denmark and Norway spend per head on training; FE colleges and apprenticeship schemes are struggling to keep going.

Any progressive party should therefore be setting out a long-term programme of public investment: in schools, in further education and training, in local regeneration, and in social housing. And we should be explicitly committed to reducing inequality, through progressive taxation and changes in corporate governance. And, as we fight to get ourselves heard above the cacophony of voices on Brexit, we should argue that it’s impossible to narrow the divisions that Brexit has exposed without spending more money to hold our national community together.

Popular confusion about whether referendums or parliamentary elections are a surer guide for good government reflects the failure of political education over several generations. The decline of local democracy has sharpened public perceptions that politics is a distant occupation played out in Westminster, rather than an activity in which citizens should share. We must make the case for education in citizenship, in all schools, and for devolution of power to local authorities to relate democratic decisions to voters’ concerns.

British history, and national identity, has been dominated since Margaret Thatcher and the Falklands war by a right-wing narrative of Anglo-Saxon exceptionalism, of England as naturally free and continental Europe as naturally authoritarian. This is a subject for a lengthier article, and an intellectual campaign to combat the ‘Historians for Britain’ who were part of the Brexit campaign – but we can’t avoid tackling the gut issues of British identity, our place in the world, and our imperial legacy, if we are to remake the case for a liberal Britain.

Unless we are content to confine ourselves to winning the minority of seats that have high concentrations of university-educated professionals, we have to present well-articulated alternatives to voters in these areas that can persuade them that we deserve their support.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.