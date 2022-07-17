Wimbledon, strawberries and immigration

I really love sports! I remember that as a child, I could easily spend hours playing football, basketball, or badminton. Winning or losing a game, belonging to a team, communication & learning; sport gives us so many important lessons which can shape our adult life. When I moved to Croatia and then Italy, football was such a powerful way to meet new people. At the beginning, I didn’t speak Croatian or Italian so sport was a fantastic way to build new friendships and learn basic words in both languages. All of these experiences helped me a lot to feel less isolated and more valued. They helped me to break down barriers & feel more confident. Sport also creates ‘Community Champions’ and enables people to integrate better in their communities.

I like tennis and Wimbledon is one of my favourite tournaments in the annual calendar. There is drama, a bit of shouting and some fantastic matches. Strangely, strawberries and Pimms are often associated with this most famous grass competition in the world. Most people would argue that there is very little correlation between strawberries and tennis. However this year, while watching Wimbledon, I wondered what the impact of Brexit in the agriculture sector is.

Although the Government increased the number of seasonal workers visas from 30,000 to 40,000, according to the Home Office, this offer was taken up by only 28,000 people. Am I surprised? Not at the slightest. If I had a chance to choose, why would I want to come to Britain? Paying for the visa, which as far as I understand is not transferable, demonstrating that I am self-sufficient, by providing my online banking balance, or not being able to extend my stay proves that the policy won’t work. There are far too many obstacles to even vaguely contemplate coming over. It is so much simpler to travel to any other member state or country countries such as Norway, which belong to the Schengen area.

I find it really interesting that so far, none of the Leadership contenders to replace Mr Johnson to become the next Leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister, have said much about immigration and shortages in many sectors of our economy. In my view, instead of desperately trying to reduce work-related immigration, something that we were promised in 2016, we might be even more reliant on “foreign labour and produce”. Only this year, the National Farmers Union said that 70,000 workers are needed.

Ali Capper, the executive chairman of the British Apples and Pears, told the Financial Times: “We had some catastrophic food waste across crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce. We have got major shortages of workers at the start of the season and I’ve never seen anything like that before”. She also added: “If immediate actions were not taken to deal with the shortage of visas for fruit pickers, apples and pears could soon go unharvested”.

I am not an economist, I also don’t have a magic wand and therefore making any predictions is rather difficult or impossible. However, the current financial and cost of living crisis, high inflation might mean that many businesses, not only in agriculture sector, might go out of business. As we all know: coffee shops, supermarkets, the whole hospitality industry, nurses, and social care staff; the list is long and the need is great, also in terms of the “manpower”, to boost our economy.

When a new Prime Minister is elected at the beginning of September, I hope that, rather than being obsessed with reducing immigration, he or she will find better and more sustainable ways to fulfil gaps in the labour market not only by offering “British jobs to British people, upskilling but, by also recognising that Britain has hugely benefited from diverse and foreign workforce. Let’s “park populism” and appealing slogans. We have already scored “an own goal”. Let’s not leave it too late before, once one of the greatest world economies, ends us on peripheries of global influence.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.